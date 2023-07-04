Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Anime reveals October release date

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, the anime adaptation of Nakaba Suzuki's manga series, has announced its release date. Fans can mark their calendars for October of this year, as that is when the series will make its grand debut on TBS and its affiliates in Japan.

The anime adaptation of Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the­ Apocalypse will cover the immensely popular Seven De­adly Sins manga series, boasting a staggering global sales record of over 35 million copies. Not only will this anime delight existing manga fans, but it also holds great potential for attracting newcomers to the enchanting Seven Deadly Sins franchise.

Storyline and Teaser of Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

The anime follows Percival's journey as a young boy residing with his grandfathe­r on the Finger of God, an isolated sanctuary suspended above the clouds. Percival, who had led a simple life until then, finds his world shaken when an intruder invades their home and takes away the life of his beloved grandfathe­r. Left with no other recourse but to pursue the perpetrator responsible for robbing him of everything dear, Percival embarks on a solitary quest.

During his journey, Pe­rcival encounters several other young individuals who are also embarking on their personal quests. United in purpose, they confront numerous challenges while unraveling the enigma of Percival's destined path and the world's ultimate fate.

The Seven Deadly Sins anime website has not only shared the release date information but also unveiled additional details about the series. Among them are a new key visual showcasing Percival and the other main characters. Furthermore, a promotional video has also been released, providing a more coherent glimpse into the captivating world of the show and its intriguing characters and storyline.

Cast and crew of the anime revealed

The upcoming anime will be directed by Maki Odaira, known for their work on Pokémon Journeys: The Series. The script will be written by Shige­ru Murakoshi, who has previously worked on titles like I'm Quitting Heroing and Zombie Land Saga. Youichi Takada, a key animator for Lupin the­ Third: Part 5 and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, is responsible for character design. Composing the music are Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto. Telecom Animation Film takes charge of the animation production.

The anime's cast includes Shou Komura as Percival, Yuichiro Umehara as Lancelot, Saori Hayami as Diane, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Meliodas, Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth, Jun Fukuyama as Escanor, Mamoru Miyano as Ban, Yuki Kaji as King, and Aoi Yuuki as Hawk.

