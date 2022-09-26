Shibuya Arc being animated in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 sends Twitter in a frenzy

Upon its release, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was an immediate hit. With its stunning visuals and sensational fights, it stole hearts around the world. As fans recover from the excitement of the film, another major announcement recreated the buzz, this time probably greater.

Now, the show, which is set to return for a second season, will take a look at the Shibuya Arc.

The first visual announcement set Twitter on fire, almost instantly. Fans worldwide could not contain their exhilaration and took to the social media platform to display it.

While Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is likely to introduce Toji Fushiguro, Twitter is on the edge of its seat for the fight between Toji and Gojo. A user shared their excitement by adding a snippet from the manga of the face-off between the pair.

Speaking of Toji Fushiguro, he will be another brand new introduction among others in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Toji, born Toji Zen'in, is the father of Megumi Fushiguro and Tsumiki Fushiguro. He goes by the alias 'Sorcerer Killer'. Despite having no cursed energy, Toji possesses Heavenly Restriction which makes up for it.

All in all, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is one of the most massively hyped upcoming anime. With a host of new characters and a major flashback, it promises to be a treat. Geje Akutami, creator of the show, recently took to Twitter to create hype for the second season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 - The Shibuya Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will follow the events of the Shibuya Arc. As seen in the released visual, it spans back to the high school days of Gojo Satoru and Suguru Geto, observing their training phase. The incident involving the Star Plasma Vessel should come to light. It was during this incident that Geto chose his own path and departedd Jujutsu High.

Next come the events in Shibuya. In the 7th arc of the series, the alliance between Geto and the cursed spirits finally makes their move to seal Gojo. The three protagonists - Yuji, Megumi and Nobara - investigate a mole at Jujutsu High. Meanwhile, Kokichi Muta (Mechamaru) meets with Geto and Mahito which soon turns into an intense fight.

Fast forward to October 31, the cursed spirits headed by Jogo and Hanami attack the Shibuya train station to lure in Gojo. He does arrive and a series of battles take place. Soon enough, Geto also appears and manages to seal Gojo in the Prison Realm as planned. With Gojo sealed, the others set out towards the train station to rescue him and the citizens who got caught in the crossfire.

