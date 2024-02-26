Shinmai Ossan Bokensha anime announces Summer 2024 release and more

Monday, February 26, 2024 saw the official website for the television Shinmai Ossan Bokensha anime series confirmed its official release window of July 2024, as well as additional cast. While the anime series didn’t give a full-fledged release date, it’s expected that this news will be announced sometime in the coming weeks and months leading up to its July 2024 premiere.

The Shinmai Ossan Bokensha anime also confirmed the Japanese broadcast television networks it will be premiering on, but did not mention international streaming availability. Finally, the official website for the television anime series also revealed a new key visual, featuring the main cast of the series and including some of the newly announced cast.

The Shinmai Ossan Bokensha anime series serves as a television anime adaptation of author Kiraku Kirishima and illustrator Tea’s original light novel series of the same name. The full title of the series is Shinmai Ossan Bokensha, Saikyo Party ni Shinu Hodo Kitaeraete Muteki ni Naru, which translates to The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Was Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party to Become Invincible.

Shinmai Ossan Bokensha anime enlists Haikyu!!’s Kotaro Bokuto and more for new cast

As mentioned above, the latest news for the Shinmai Ossan Bokensha anime series announced three new cast members joining its ranks. These include Shino Shimoji as Angelica Diarmuit, Ryohei Kimura as Raster Diarmuit, and Shinnosuke Tokudome as Freed Diarmuit. The trio are likely best known for their prior roles as Shaman King’s Seyram Munzer Asakura, Haikyu!!’s Kotaro Bokuto, and The Seven Deadly Sins’ Tyrone, respectively.

The trio will be joining previously announced starring cast members Takuya Sato as Rick Gladiator, Saori Onishi as Reanette Elfelt, Kenta Miyake as Broughston Ashroc, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Mizett Eldwarf, and Misaki Kuno as Alicerette Draqul. Shin Katagai is directing the anime at Yumeta Company, with Kasumi Tsuchida handling series composition. Mari Eguchi is designing the characters, with Tomotaka Ohsumi composing the music and Toshiki Kameyama as sound director.

The Shinmai Ossan Bokensha anime follows Rick Gladiator, a guild clerk striving to become an adventurer. However, Rick is 30 years old, starkly contrasting the young age at which most adventurers start training. Thankfully, his working with the legendary Orichalcum Fist party already gave him an unimaginable life and top-level fighting capabilities. With his honed skills, Rick continues to take on one elite adventurer after another.

The series first began as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website, moving to Kakuyomu in June 2018. It was then the series began regular serialization, and is still ongoing in this format today. Hobby Japan then acquired the series, beginning publication of light novels with illustrations from Tea in December 2018. The light novels are still being regularly serialized today.

