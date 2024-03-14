Shy season 2 reveals July 2024 release window and more

Shy season 2 has been confirmed to come out in July 2024. This was revealed on the series' website while also confirming a couple of new key visuals of this Studio Eight Bit production. It was through this announcement that it was also confirmed that it is going to be shown through TV Tokyo and also revealed a few more members of the voice cast.

The anime first aired on October 2023 and now it has been confirmed that Shy season 2 is going to continue on Crunchyroll, which was the same streaming platform that showed the series to international audiences.

The manga currently has 23 volumes. It is published on Weekly Shonen Champion in Japan, and Yen Press is in charge of releasing the English editions.

spoilers for this series.

Shy season 2 will come out in July 2024

It has been confirmed that the second season of the Shy anime series is coming out this July, directly after the first one came out less than a year ago in October. This was shown on the series' official website, along with the confirmation of new voice cast members and a couple of key visuals.

The new members of the voice cast for Shy season 2 include Kotori Koiwai as Ai Tennoji, and Hitomi Ueda as Utsuro, while it was also confirmed that Crunchyroll is going to continue streaming the series for international audiences, much like they did with the first season. Crunchyroll is also currently streaming an English dub version of that first season.

Some members of the creative staff of this Eight Bit production include Masaomi Andō as the director, Kōsaku Taniguchi as the assistant director, Yasuhiro Nakanishi in charge of writing and supervising the scripts, Yūichi Tanaka as the main character designer, and Hinako Tsubakiyama is going to be the one in charge of the music.

The premise of the series

The logo of the second season (Image via Studio 8bit).

Shy season 2 is going to continue adapting the superhero manga written and drawn by Bukimi Miki, published by Weekly Shonen Champion. It has had 23 volumes since starting publication on August 1, 2019, and Yen Press describes the story as:

"Earth was on the brink of a third World War when super-powered individuals came forth from each country around the globe, ending the conflict and ushering in a new era of relative peace. Among those heroes, Japan is represented by a timid young girl known as “Shy.” She may spend more time worrying about her own shortcomings than she does battling villains, but she'll show the world that despite it all she still has the heart of a hero!"

