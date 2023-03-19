Solo Leveling anime to finally announce new information

The much-awaited Solo Leveling anime is about to make an exciting announcement. The official Twitter account of the series recently teased that new information will be revealed on March 21, 2023, at 11 pm JST.

The upcoming anime adaptation is based on a popular South Korean webcomic of the same name written by Chugong and illustrated by Dubu. Since its release in 2018, the webcomic has gained a massive following, and fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the anime adaptation that was officially declared at the Anime Expo 2022. The anime series is set to premiere on Crunchyroll in 2023.

The official Twitter account of Solo Leveling anime teases that new information will be announced in three days

Solo Leveling @sololeveling_en



2023.3.21 7:00am PT

Solo Leveling Animation Project

A New Level Begins in 3 Days



#SoloLeveling ◤A New Level Begins◢2023.3.21 7:00am PTSolo Leveling Animation ProjectA New Level Begins in 3 Days ◤A New Level Begins◢2023.3.21 7:00am PTSolo Leveling Animation ProjectA New Level Begins in 3 Days#SoloLeveling

On March 18, 2023, the official Solo Leveling Twitter account posted a tweet hinting at the forthcoming announcement. The tweet read:

"A New Level Begins"

The account further announced that they will release the new information on March 21, 2023, at 7 am PT (or 11 pm JST). The fandom's excitement is at an all-time high, even though there is no indication of what the new information might entail. Speculations suggest that it could be about a new trailer or the number of episodes the series will have.

Anime Trending @AniTrendz Solo Leveling - Official Anime Teaser Trailer!



The animation project is confirmed for 2023

Studio: A-1 Pictures



Solo Leveling - Official Anime Teaser Trailer!The animation project is confirmed for 2023 Studio: A-1 Pictureshttps://t.co/qMRLIyrfWF

Fans have been eagerly waiting for any news regarding the Solo Leveling anime, as there has been little information disclosed since the announcement of the adaptation. So far, the fanbase has only seen a teaser trailer back in 2022, with character art designs for Sung Jinwoo and Cha Hae-in. The upcoming announcement is expected to shed more light on the highly anticipated series.

A brief synopsis of Solo Leveling, provided by Crunchyroll, states:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung’s contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother’s hospital bills, his sister’s tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line."

It further continues:

"So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it…only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he’s ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo somehow find them a way out?

The Solo Leveling anime will be produced by renowned A-1 Pictures, who have previously worked on projects such as Sword Art Online and Kaguya-sama: Love is War. The anime will be directed by Shunsuke Nakashige.

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp



Please wait patiently! "A New Level Begins"



More: New information of Solo Leveling Anime will be revealed on March 21!Please wait patiently! "A New Level Begins"More: sololeveling-anime.net New information of Solo Leveling Anime will be revealed on March 21!Please wait patiently! "A New Level Begins"✨More: sololeveling-anime.net https://t.co/Wjb6nnNIdG

As the countdown to the announcement of Solo Leveling anime begins, the excitement and anticipation among fans of the webcomic continues to grow. Earlier, the fanbase were disappointed to hear of the anime's delayed release. As such, this time, they expect the production not to announce any such news of the same effect.

While it is still unclear what the new information will entail, the upcoming Solo Leveling anime will significantly impact the otaku community. With a dedicated fanbase and talented production team, there's no doubt that Solo Leveling is poised to become a major hit when it premieres on Crunchyroll this year.

Poll : 0 votes