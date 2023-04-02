Solo Leveling announces new spin-off manhwa, released date revealed 

Solo Leveling, one of the most anticipated anime of the year, recently released its trailer on March 21, 2023. Additionally, on March 30, it was announced that Solo Leveling would be receiving a spin-off manhwa. The announcement was released on KakaoPage's official YouTube channel, the online portal in charge of publishing the upcoming work and other webtoons, and it was then made public.

Since the aforementioned announcement was made in a promotional video form, the entire fandom has been excited. Kakao will continue to act as the publishing company, as they were responsible for both the original series' Solo Leveling publishing and the announcement of the spin-off.

Disclaimer: The following article contains major spoilers for Solo Leveling. All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

The spin-off, named Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, will start from April 10, 2023

Chugong's Solo Leveling is a South Korean web novel which was serialized on Kakao's digital comic and fiction platform KakaoPage from July 25, 2016. It was subsequently published in its entirety by D&C Media under the Papyrus label on November 4, 2016. During Anime Expo 2022, it was confirmed that the novel will be made into an anime series.

The new spin-off manhwa that was recently announced will be titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok. It has also been revealed that it will revolve around Sung Su-ho, who is the son of the protagonist of Solo Leveling, Sung Jin-woo. Debuting on April 10, the spin-off manhwa will allow us to see the epic action adventure once more in a new form.

The narrative, written by Chugong, Solo Leveling's author, is guaranteed to captivate readers. In addition, clicking on a link in the description of the new spin-off's promo video will take you to a new page on the Kakao website which includes a countdown timer that will stop on April 10, 2023.

Since the recent news of the spin-oof was released, fans have been wondering about who Jin-woo married. It was Cha Hae-In, apparently. When the former used the Cup of Reincarnation at the conclusion of the manhwa, the chronology was reset.

Following that, in the new timeline, Jin-woo made it a point to re-introduce himself to Hae-In. From then on, their friendship developed, and at some point later, the two were married and had a son named Sung Su-ho.

In the original manhwa, Jin-woo defeated all the Monarchs. However, it must be noted that towards its end, the Rulers felt uneasy about leaving Jin-woo on earth. So, it might be that in the spin-off, the Rulers will play a major role. Having said that, it is yet a mystery as to what the spin-off will provide.

What is the original series about?

The original series takes place in a world where hunters, who are human warriors with supernatural powers, must fight dangerous monsters to save humanity from being wiped out. However, hunter Sung Jin Woo, who is known to be physically weak, gets caught in a never-ending battle for his own life.

One day, after surviving an immensely powerful double dungeon that almost wipes out his entire team, a mysterious software called the System picks him as its single player. It also grants him the exceedingly rare ability to advance in strength and transform anybody he kills into a faithful minion called a shadow.

Jin-woo then embarks on a quest to learn the mysteries of the dungeons and the actual source of his powers while facing off against a variety of foes, both humans and monsters.

