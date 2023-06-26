Spy Classroom season 2 announces release date with a new trailer and a key visual

Spy Classroom season 2 will premiere on July 13, 2023, the television adaptation team of Takemachi's series revealed during a live-stream event on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The main visual and the latest promotional video with all the key information about the upcoming season were also revealed during the event titled Information Mission Debriefing From Kagerō Palace.

The promotional clip also revealed the streaming detail and the opening and ending theme songs. Spy Classroom, also known as Spy Room, quickly won the hearts of countless fans with its remarkable character design and interesting storyline in its first season, which recently wrapped up in March 2023.

Fans have been demanding more ever since, and they now have all the necessary information about the second season.

Spy Classroom season 2 is set to premiere on July 13 as a part of the summer anime season lineup of 2023

The new promotional video not only showcased a glimpse of the exciting journey the upcoming season will sail on but also revealed that the anime will premiere on July 13 as a part of the summer anime season lineup.

Japanese viewers will be able to watch the second season's debut on the AT-X channel at 10.30 pm, followed by broadcasts on TOKYO MX, BS NTV, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and TV Aichi. Additionally, fans in Japan can enjoy the anime on the d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services starting at 11.30 pm JST on the same day.

Spy Classroom season 2 is scheduled to have 13 episodes. The first episode of the second season, titled #13 MISSION: Bōga (Ecstasy) I, will receive an exclusive online advance screening on Kadokawa Anime's YouTube Channel on July 7 at 8 pm JST.

It was further revealed that the second season would feature the opening theme song, Rakuen (Paradise), performed by nonoc. Whereas the ending theme song, Nuisance, will be performed by sajou no hana, contributing to creating an immersive world of Spy Classroom for its fans.

Cast and crew of Spy Classroom season 2

Spy Classroom season 2 is being directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, known for his work on Hayate the Combat Butler and Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU. The screenwriting is done by Shinichi Inotsume, who once again returns to supervise the series scripts. Sumie Kinoshita, the character designer for anime such as Forest of Piano and Girlish Number, will once be up to create character designs.

Spy Classroom season 2 cast was also revealed that features the return of an outstanding voice cast, including:

Sora Amamiya as Lily

Yuichiro Umehara as Klaus

Miku Itō as Grete

Nao Tōyama as Sibylla

Aoi Yūki as Monika

Sumire Uesaka as Thea

Ayane Sakura as Sara

Tomori Kusunoki as Annett

Inori Minase as Erna

Spy Classroom debuted on January 5, attracting a large and dedicated fan base from across the globe. The captivating storyline has connected strongly with fans, leading to it being celebrated so much. Furthermore, Yen Press has recently taken the initiative to publish both the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English to cater to the growing popularity.

