Spy x Family anime film previews ending theme song in new trailer

Friday, December 22, 2023, saw TOHO Animation begin streaming a new teaser trailer for the Spy x Family anime film, officially entitled CODE: White, which also premieres in Japan today. The teaser revealed and previewed the ending theme song for the film, which beautifully serves as a “sequel” to one of the ending theme songs from the television anime’s first season.

The Spy x Family anime film serves as an all-new work with an original story, which was supervised and written by series creator, author, and illustrator Tatsuya Endo. The film is set to premiere in North America sometime in 2024, but a narrower release date for the region or other international areas has not been specified at the time of this article’s writing.

It’s also currently unknown at the time of writing whether or not the Spy x Family anime film is considered canonical to the mainline series. While anime films were historically considered outside of a franchise’s canonical events, recent years have seen various franchises adapt canonical material into films.

Spy x Family anime film sees Gen Hoshino return to produce yet another ending theme for the anime franchise

The latest

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the teaser revealed and previewed the ending theme song for the Spy x Family anime film, which is entitled “Hikari no Ato” and translates to “Trails of Light.” Gen Hoshino will perform the song, having previously performed the first season’s ending theme song “Kigeki,” which translates to “Comedy.” Per Hoshino and the film’s production committee, his new song for the franchise will serve as a sequel to the old one.

As was also mentioned above, Endo is credited with the original work and original character designs for the film, as well as supervising the film. Wit Studios and CloverWorks animated the film and also animated the mainline television anime series. Takashi Katagiri directed the film, and Ichiro Okouchi was the film’s scriptwriter.

Expand Tweet

Kazuaki Shimada served as the character designer, with Kana Ishida as the sub-character designer. Kyoji Asano was the chief animation director, while Kazuhiro Furuhashi was the animation supervisor. [K]NoW_NAME was the music producer for the film, with Shoji Hata filling the role of sound director. Official HiGE DANdism performed the film’s opening theme song “Soulsoup,” and previously performed an opening theme for the television anime’s first season.

New cast members and characters for the film include Tomoya Nakamura as Dmitri, Kento Kaku as Luka, Banjou Ginga as Snijder, and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Type F. Atsumi Tanezaki, Kenichiro Matsuda, Saori Hayami, and Takuya Eguchi all reprise their mainline television anime roles as Anya Forger, Bond Forger, Yor Forger, and Loid Forger/Twilight, respectively.

Be sure to keep up with all Spy x Family anime, manga, and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.