Spy X Family Code: White movie releases final trailer before premiere 

Just a few days before its release in Japan, Spy x Family Code: White movie released a final trailer to generate more hype for its premiere. The latest installment of the series is scheduled to premiere in Japan on December 22, 2023, whereas its global release date is set to 2024.

The latest Spy X Family Code: White trailer shows a better and prolonged look at the upcoming movie, featuring a brand new adventure for the Forger family. The film has been dropping a few teasers to hype up the fans for its release.

The latest trailer for Spy X Family Code: White generates widespread excitement with stunning visuals and a better look at the story

Expand Tweet

Just a few hours ago, Spy X Family Code: White movie released its final trailer with a length of 1 minute 58 seconds before its premiere on December 22, 2023, for theatres in Japan exclusively. It will be released globally in 2024 on Crunchyroll.

The latest trailer provides a much more detailed look at the antagonists and the Forger family while featuring the return of Fiona Forest and several other characters. It also features a captivating theme song titled SOULSOUP, performed by the renowned OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM, whose most popular works include the opening songs of Tokyo Revengers and Spy X Family's season 1.

The movie's plot focuses on Loid Forger, whose position in Operation Strix is seemingly in danger. To prevent being replaced, Loid decides to help Anya win the Eden Academy cooking competition. Once the Forger family determines the principal's favorite dessert, they take a quick vacation to the dessert's place of origin to learn how to cook it well.

Expand Tweet

However, their vacation ends up causing a chain of events that puts the world's peace at risk. As shown in the trailer, Anya comes across a mysterious trunk that surprisingly contains a piece of chocolate. When the owner of the trunk returns, Anya mistakenly swallows it, which leads to her being kidnapped as the antagonists try to take it out of her. The final shots of the trailer showed a desperate Loid flying a fighter plane to rescue his daughter from the villains.

Spy X Family Code: White was announced last year in December 2022 and dropped its first trailer in June 2023. The announcement generated an immense amount of hype from fans. The upcoming movie is set to be directed by Takeshi Katagiri and is based on Ichiro Okuchi's original script.

Spy X Family has captivated audiences all over the world with its first season in 2022, which received overwhelmingly positive reviews. Its ongoing season 2 is also huge hit, which further adds to the hype and excitement surrounding the upcoming movie.