Spy x Family Code: White unveils character visuals ahead of premiere

Spy x Family Code: White revealed the visuals of the main characters on November 2, 2023. The team uploaded the latest key visual images on X (formerly known as Twitter) through their official account at 8:30 am IST. The character visual featured four fan-favorites: Anya Forger, Westalis agent Twilight aka Loid Forger, Ostanian assassin Yor Briar, and their adorable furry companion Bond Forger.

Spy x Family Code: White film features an original storyline, which means it is not canonical to the events that take place in the manga series. As per the release date announced by the Spy x Family’s official team, the upcoming installment of the anime series is set to be released on December 22, 2023.

Spy x Family Code: White features Anya, Yor, Loid, and Bond Forger in Christmas-themed character visuals

All of the new Spy x Family Code: White key visuals have placed the characters in a red colored background which gives it a warm Christmas theme. The first post uploaded by the official account featured Loid Forger and Yor Briar.

Loid is wearing a brown colored trenchcoat along with a red-colored scarf while holding a pistol. Meanwhile, Yor is wearing a puffy white shirt with navy blue overalls. She seems to be in a combat stance, ready to take on her opponent.

In the next post uploaded by Spy x Family Code: White, we can see Anya in a peach-colored cardigan, sporting a red colored beret. Meanwhile, Bond Forger can be seen wearing his usual black colored bow tie.

The anticipation among the fanbase continues to rise through the roof as they brace themselves for the movie’s release.

Spy x Family Code: White main cast and staff

The cast from the first two installments of the anime series will return for the film. It will feature Takuya Eguchi as Loid Forger, Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya, Saori Hayami as Yor, and Kenichiro Matsuda as Bond. These talented voice actors played a crucial role in the series’ success as their portrayal of their respective characters was loved unanimously by the fanbase.

Takashi Katagiri will be the director of the film. He was the assistant director of the first two installments of the anime adaptation. The screenplay will be done by Ichiro Okouchi, while Kazuaki Shimada is in charge of the character design.

Music Production will be done by [K]NoW_NAME, who were responsible for the music production in the previous installments of the anime series as well. A collaboration between Wit Studio and CloverWorks will be seen once again as these studios are responsible for the animation of this film.

