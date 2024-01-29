Spy x Family life-sim game reveals June 2024 release date for additional consoles, regions

Monday, January 29, 2024 saw Bandai Namco Entertainment and Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia begin streaming a trailer for the new Spy x Family video game. Officially titled SPYxANYA: Operation Memories, the new trailer revealed the game’s June 2024 release date for Japan, Southeast Asia, and Western regions, as well as the platforms it’s set to release on.

More specifically, the latest announcement for the Spy x Family game concerns its release on additional consoles in Japan, and initial general release in Southeast Asia. In Japan, the game will debut on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in June after initially releasing for the Nintendo Switch in December 2023. The Southeast Asia release will be on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles.

The latest trailer was also released in both an English-subbed and Japanese-language version, alongside the announcement of Western release dates. The Spy x Family game is expected to release sometime in the 2024 calendar year for all three aforementioned consoles, as well as PC. A PC release date for Japan and Southeast Asia will be announced at a later date.

Spy x Family game set to release in the West on June 28, release on additional Asian consoles on June 27

Per the latest trailer for the upcoming Spy x Family game, the above releases for Japan and Southeast Asia are set for Thursday, June 27, 2024. The Western release date was also announced as being set for Friday, June 28, 2024. However, PC release dates for all these regions have yet to be announced, with these dates reflecting the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch releases for the respective regions.

Beyond the announcement of the new release dates, the trailer shows the life-sim gameplay of the video game. In addition to the central characters Loid Forger, Anya Forger, Yor Forger, and Bond Forger, supporting characters such as Nightfall/Fiona Frost can be seen in the trailer. Pre-order bonuses and DLC are also shared at the end of the trailer.

The game will see players control Anya, with the overarching goal of the game being to complete a photo diary for her homework. Players can go on outings, play minigames to acquire costumes, and dress up characters for the aforementioned outings. In addition to the Forger family, characters such as Damian Desmond, Becky Blackbell, Yuri Briar, and the aforementioned Fiona Frost will appear.

The game is based on the television anime series of the same name, which first premiered in April 2022. The television anime series serves as an adaptation of author and illustrator Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series. The series first debuted in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication catalog in March 2019, where it is still regularly serialized and ongoing today. The series is currently collected into 12 compilation volumes, 11 of which are available in English.

