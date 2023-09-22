Spy x Family movie announces two more cast members

The official website for the upcoming Spy X Family movie announced two new cast members and characters for the film on Friday, September 22, 2023. The upcoming film is titled Code: White. This news comes roughly two weeks after another announcement of new cast members and characters joining the film, which is set to premiere later this year.

The Spy x Family movie is said to be an all-new work with an original story, with the original manga’s creator, author, and illustrator Tatsuya Endo heavily involved with the film’s production. As a result, the general consensus and belief amongst fans is that the film’s events will be considered canon, but this has yet to be confirmed in any official capacity.

In any case, excitement for the Spy x Family movie is reaching an all-time high amongst fans as its late December 2023 premiere date draws closer with every passing week. Fans are also incredibly excited for the return of the mainline television anime series, which is set to begin its second season on Saturday, October 7, 2023, in Japan.

Spy x Family movie casts Hunter x Hunter’s Isaac Netero, Tokyo Revengers’ Makoto Suzuki in antagonistic roles

As mentioned above, the two new cast members for the coming Spy x Family movie have been announced as Banjou Ginga and Sunsuka Takeuchi. Ginga will play Snijder, a colonel in an intelligence agency that is trying to disrupt peace between the East and the West. Takeuchi will play Type F, a brutal and cold-hearted man who commands Dimitri and Luka and will stop at nothing to achieve an objective.

The roles of Dimitri and Luka in the film were previously announced as being set to be played by Tomoya Nakamura and Kento Kaku, respectively. All four characters are set to be antagonists in the upcoming film. Like the film’s story, these characters are brand new to the franchise and have never been seen in the mainline series.

Creator Endo is credited with the original work and character designs for the film and is also supervising its production. Wit Studio and CloverWorks are animating the film and are also responsible for the mainline anime series. Takashi Katagiri is directing the film, with Ichiro Okouchi as the scriptwriter.

Kazuaki Shimada is the character designer, and Kana Ishida is the sub-character designer. Kyoji Asano is the chief animation director and also drew the film’s key visuals. Kazuhiro Furuhashi is the animation supervisor. [K]NoW_NAME is credited as the film’s music producer, with Shoji Hata listed as the sound director. The film is set to open in Japanese theaters on Friday, December 22, 2023.

