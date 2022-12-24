Spy X Family season 2’s new PV confirms 2023 release and the adaptation of the Cruise arc

Spy X Family season 1 came to an end on December 24 with episode 25. A few minutes prior to the international premiere of the final episode, TOHO Animation released a special promotional video for season 2 and the upcoming anime original movie.

The video confirmed that both Spy X Family season 2 and the movie will be released in 2023. The PV depicted animated manga panels from the acclaimed Great Cruise Adventure arc with voiceovers by the voice actors, which let the viewers know that both projects are already in production.

Spy X Family season 2 is set to adapt the Cruise arc, an original movie already in production

Both of these projects were announced during the Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023. However, the PV is entirely new, along with snippets of voice acting from Takuya Eguchi, Saori Hayami, and Atsumi Tanezaki, the voice actors of Loid, Yor, and Anya, respectively. The video only shows the panels from the very beginning of the Cruise Arc.

Not much information is available from the movie apart from what was already known at Jump Festa 2023. While the story will be an original one, mangaka Tatsuya Endo will be intimately involved with the production. Only a promotional artwork from the movie has been made available to the public so far.

What to expect from Spy X Family season 2

The poster for the movie (Image via TOHO Animation)

Spy X Family season 1 covered 38 chapters, including the first 3 chapters of the Imperial Scholars Mixer arc. This arc is succeeded by the Great Cruise Adventure arc, which is the longest arc of the manga so far with 14 chapters. Yor is the star of this arc, with her duty to her country and her love for her daughter being the two main themes.

The video shows the beginning of this arc, with Loid asking Yor out on a date and later taking Anya on the cruise. Anya is surprised by the size of the ship while simultaneously being exasperated by Loid’s inability to act normally. Viewers will notice that Yor is missing from this scene, which is due to her being on a different part of the ship with her colleagues.

Final thoughts

Taking into account chapter 73, which will be released on Monday, December 26, there are 35 chapters to date to be adapted in Spy X Family season 2. Therefore, readers can look forward to not only the Great Cruise Adventure arc but the WISE and Red Circus arcs as well.

Spy X Family has a relatively relaxed pace of adaptation, having adapted only 38 chapters in 25 episodes with a roughly 1.5 chapter-to-episode ratio. However, this series usually has long chapters, with several chapters being split into multiple parts. For example, chapter 62 is divided into three parts.

