Spy X Family chapter 73 release dates, where to read, what to expect, and more

Spy X Family chapter 73 is set to be released on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 12:00 am JST, according to MangaPlus. The chapter will likely continue the Red Circus arc and focus on Yuri Briar’s efforts to rescue the second Eden Academy school bus.

Chapter 72 was delayed once, leading to a month's gap between the previous two chapters. While the manga doesn’t suffer the usual Shueisha publication breaks since it is a Shonen Jump + serialization, fans still wonder if there will be another unannounced break for Spy X Family chapter 73.

Spy X Family chapter 73 release date coincides with Christmas break, but mangaka Endo won’t take a hiatus as per official announcements

Red Circus' demands (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha)

Readers can avail of Spy X Family chapter 73 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Sunday, December 25

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, December 25

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, December 25

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, December 25

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, December 25

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, December 25

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Monday, December 26

Recap of chapter 72

The SSS intervenes (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha)

In chapter 72, the Berlint Police tried to negotiate terms with the Red Circus, who demanded that their comrades be freed in exchange for the children’s lives.

The police demanded that they be allowed to provide the necessary ration to the students, which Master Henderson, as a civilian, carried inside the bus. He managed to negotiate the release of the teacher-in-charge in exchange for his own incarceration.

Meanwhile, the SSS arrived at the scene and tried to take over the situation, informing the chief of police that most of the prisoners whom the Red Circus was aiming to free were already dead. The SSS blatantly prioritized the peace of the nation over the lives of the school children, which sat ill with the Eden officials and policepersons present.

Ichi | Kalistas medic🟢⚪️⚫️ @DasIchigo Something about spy x family ch. 72 feels familiar this time around. Something about spy x family ch. 72 feels familiar this time around. https://t.co/RSRmTqq6RJ

While trying to appeal to Billy’s more humane side, Master Henderson learns that the Red Circus movement began as a peaceful protest of academics and students who were violently subdued by the state. This resulted in innumerable casualties and resentment.

Elsewhere, Sylvia forwarded a lead to the SSS headquarters, which prompted Yuri Briar to beg to be let in on the case. After following the lead to his former jurisdiction, Yuri managed to locate the second hijacked Eden Academy school bus.

What to expect

Yuri's motivation will play a role in Spy X Family chapter 73 (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 73 is likely to focus on Yuri’s attempts to rescue the hostages of the second bus.

It appears that Yuri does not know which bus Anya is in and is only operating under the objective of saving Yor's daughter. This poses the question of what he will do when he realizes that Anya is not on the bus. Even if he does manage to get to where the first bus is, given that his goal is to save Anya alone, he is capable of sacrificing any other hostage as long as his niece can be saved.

Anya is starting to feel fatigued from the cacophony of many stressed and terrified minds. She was largely passive in the previous chapter and might continue to be so in Spy X Family chapter 73. Both of her parents are still out of the picture, and mangaka Endo has so far given no hints of bringing either of them back in action in this arc.

Tasogare تيمية @TaimiaChs



I love how Endo write, it's realistic and heart touching, these things are happening in real life!



he's not writing perfect characters, he's just writing humans, we're all flawed



#SPY_FAMILY #SpyxFamily #スパイファミリー like Spy x family's new chapter, Chapter 72I love how Endo write, it's realistic and heart touching, these things are happening in real life!he's not writing perfect characters, he's just writing humans, we're all flawed like Spy x family's new chapter, Chapter 72I love how Endo write, it's realistic and heart touching, these things are happening in real life!he's not writing perfect characters, he's just writing humans, we're all flawed#SPY_FAMILY #SpyxFamily #スパイファミリー https://t.co/G9PxgIoJ9s

Mangaka Endo continues to show gruesome themes via a deft hand throughout the series, and Spy X Family chapter 73 shouldn’t be any different.

The SSS are once again painted as the villains of the story; even Yuri is not exempt from it. However, Westalis is not completely without blame either.

The origin of the Red Circus has already given Billy Squire's character a layer of humanity. Anya’s honest heart and Billy’s long-repressed morals will likely come together to reach a happy ending in this arc.

