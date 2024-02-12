Studio BONES' 25th anniversary celebrated with documentary on Crunchyroll

Monday, February 12, 2024 saw Crunchyroll announce that it will begin streaming a new four-part documentary on Studio BONES celebrating the animation studio’s 25th anniversary. The documentary is entitled Bones 25: Dreaming Forward, and will begin streaming this coming Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Each of the four total parts will stream on subsequent Tuesdays, with each part being 24 minutes long.

The Studio BONES-centric documentary was also released with a key visual showcasing what appears to be a galaxy in space, as well as an official trailer uploaded to Crunchyroll’s official YouTube channel. Crunchyroll is producing the documentary with French company DeltaRocket, with DeltaRocket’s Jace directing the series and Junichi Suwabe being credited as the narrator.

In addition to the above information on the coming Studio BONES documentary, Crunchyroll also revealed the titles of each of the four different episodes making up the whole documentary. The streaming service also revealed some of the personalities who will appear in the documentary, including mangaka, anime directors, staff members from the studio, and more.

Studio BONES documentary shaking up to be a major production in the making given latest information

The latest

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the documentary commemorating Studio BONES’ 25th anniversary is being produced by Crunchyroll and French production company DeltaRocket. DeltaRocket’s Jace directed the series, with Junichi Suwabe being credited as the narrator. Each of the four total parts of the documentary will air on Crunchyroll every Tuesday, starting on this coming Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The four parts are entitled “The History of Bones,” “Style and Originality,” “Successful Adaptation,” and “Metallic Rouge: The Future of Bones.” The series will feature appearances from 30 personalities, including Masahiko Minami (BONES president), ONE (Mob Psycho 100 creator), Shinichiro Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop director), Kafka Asagiri (Bungo Stray Dogs creator, Yutaka Izubuchi (Metallic Rouge conceptual author, series composition) and Motonobu Hori (Metallic Rouge director).

Expand Tweet

Minami founded Studio BONES alongside former Sunrise Studio staff members Hiroshi Osaka and Toshihiro Kawamoto in 1998. Their first work included collaborating with Sunrise Studios on Cowboy Bebop: The Movie. Minami has been the studio’s president and producer ever since, and is credited as producer or planning for many of their subsequent productions. This includes their first original feature-length film Sword of the Stranger, as well as several television anime.

Some of these anime include arguably their two most popular adaptational properties, My Hero Academia and Fullmetal Alchemist, as well as Eureka Seven, Space Dandy, Snow White with the Red Hair, and more. The studio’s original television anime Metallic Rouge, which is also celebrating the studio’s 25th anniversary, premiered on January 10 in Japan. Crunchyroll has streamed the series worldwide as it airs weekly in Japan, excluding Asia.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.