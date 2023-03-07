Summoned to Another World... Again?! anime releases new key visual and promo video

Summoned to Another World... Again?!, the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Kazuhi Hishimoto’s light novel series released a new promotional video and key visual. Released on Monday, March 6, 2023, via the adaptation’s official website, the video shares a glimpse of the show’s opening theme song, Continue Distortion by S.S.NiRVERGE∀.

The anime adaptation of Summoned to Another World... Again?! is set to premiere on two dozen Japanese television stations on April 9, 2023, at 2 am Japanese Standard Time (JST). The series is one of the most highly-anticipated of the Spring 2023 season and is set to make a big splash upon its premiere.

Summoned to Another World... Again?! anime series release date, opening, and ending themes finalized

As mentioned above, the second promotional video for the Summoned to Another World... Again?! television anime adaptation was released on Monday, March 6, 2023. The preview features protagonist Setsu Suzaki after being summoned into the new world. He is seen consoling another character before seemingly heading out to train.

The scene quickly transitions to the two fighting each other, seemingly doing so very seriously. Subsequent scenes further support this idea. The clip includes various battlefield scenes suggesting that a war is taking place. The video ends by reconfirming the aforementioned April 9, 2023, premiere date in Japan.

The key visual also features Setsu and an unknown character fighting in front of a magical background. Currently announced cast members of Summoned to Another World... Again?! include:

Shunichi Toki as Setsu Suzaki

Kaori Maeda as Elka

Satomi Amano as Yuhi

Fairouz Ai as Livaia

Saori Onishi as Dezastol

Takuma Nagatsuka as Toma

Yui Ogura as Shironeko

Rina Hon’izumi as Mineko

Satomi Akesaka as Loa

Yuri Kozakai as Ruri

Miku Ito as Alize

Kenji Akabane as Brad

Hozumi Goda as King Distinia

Marie Hashimoto as the Princess

As mentioned above, the opening theme is Continue Distortion by S.S.NiRVERGE∀. The ending theme is titled Be ambitious!!! by Maybe Me. Currently announced staff members include the following:

Motoki Nakanishi, Director

Yukihito, Series Scripts Supervisor

Mikako Kunii, Character Designer

Hiroshi Gouroku, Art Director

Yusuke Watanabe, Color Design

Tetsuya Nishimura, Director of Photography

Ayako Tan, Editing

Hozumi Goda, Sound Director

Jinna Studio, Sound Production

Manzo, Composer

CREST, Music Production

Summoned to Another World... Again?! centers on Setsu Suzaki, who was originally summoned to another world to become a warrior. He saved this world and became very popular, living his life happily as a “normie” in this new world. However, one day he's caught in a trap and sent back to his original world as a baby. Upon reaching high school age, he is once again summoned to the other world, set to begin a new adventure.

