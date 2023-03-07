Summoned to Another World... Again?! anime releases new key visual and promo video

Summoned to Another World... Again?!, the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Kazuhi Hishimoto’s light novel series released a new promotional video and key visual. Released on Monday, March 6, 2023, via the adaptation’s official website, the video shares a glimpse of the show’s opening theme song, Continue Distortion by S.S.NiRVERGE∀.
The anime adaptation of Summoned to Another World... Again?! is set to premiere on two dozen Japanese television stations on April 9, 2023, at 2 am Japanese Standard Time (JST). The series is one of the most highly-anticipated of the Spring 2023 season and is set to make a big splash upon its premiere.
Summoned to Another World... Again?! anime series release date, opening, and ending themes finalized
As mentioned above, the second promotional video for the Summoned to Another World... Again?! television anime adaptation was released on Monday, March 6, 2023. The preview features protagonist Setsu Suzaki after being summoned into the new world. He is seen consoling another character before seemingly heading out to train.
The scene quickly transitions to the two fighting each other, seemingly doing so very seriously. Subsequent scenes further support this idea. The clip includes various battlefield scenes suggesting that a war is taking place. The video ends by reconfirming the aforementioned April 9, 2023, premiere date in Japan.
The key visual also features Setsu and an unknown character fighting in front of a magical background. Currently announced cast members of Summoned to Another World... Again?! include:
- Shunichi Toki as Setsu Suzaki
- Kaori Maeda as Elka
- Satomi Amano as Yuhi
- Fairouz Ai as Livaia
- Saori Onishi as Dezastol
- Takuma Nagatsuka as Toma
- Yui Ogura as Shironeko
- Rina Hon’izumi as Mineko
- Satomi Akesaka as Loa
- Yuri Kozakai as Ruri
- Miku Ito as Alize
- Kenji Akabane as Brad
- Hozumi Goda as King Distinia
- Marie Hashimoto as the Princess
As mentioned above, the opening theme is Continue Distortion by S.S.NiRVERGE∀. The ending theme is titled Be ambitious!!! by Maybe Me. Currently announced staff members include the following:
- Motoki Nakanishi, Director
- Yukihito, Series Scripts Supervisor
- Mikako Kunii, Character Designer
- Hiroshi Gouroku, Art Director
- Yusuke Watanabe, Color Design
- Tetsuya Nishimura, Director of Photography
- Ayako Tan, Editing
- Hozumi Goda, Sound Director
- Jinna Studio, Sound Production
- Manzo, Composer
- CREST, Music Production
Summoned to Another World... Again?! centers on Setsu Suzaki, who was originally summoned to another world to become a warrior. He saved this world and became very popular, living his life happily as a “normie” in this new world. However, one day he's caught in a trap and sent back to his original world as a baby. Upon reaching high school age, he is once again summoned to the other world, set to begin a new adventure.
Follow along for more anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.