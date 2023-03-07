Summoned to Another World... Again? episode 1 release date, where to watch, cast, and more

Summoned to Another World... Again? episode 1 is set to be released on April 9, 2023. The acclaimed rom-com light novel series recently announced the release date with a second promotional video.

Apart from giving a brief look at the bonds of the characters and the intriguing action sequence, the new PV previews the opening song, Continue Distortion, by S.S.NiRVERGE∀. A new key visual featuring Setsu Suzaki and Touma in intense swordplay was also released alongside the broadcasting details.

Summoned to Another World... Again? Episode 1 will stream on Crunchyroll

Release date and time, streaming platform

Episode 1 of Summoned to Another World… Again? will air on Sunday, April 9, 2023, on ABC TV / TV Asahi's affiliated 24 stations nationwide on ANiMAZiNG!!! Programming block at 2 am JST. The series will also run on other syndications, including A-TX and BS11.

Although Crunchyroll has yet to announce the licensing of Summoned to Another World… Again?, fans outside Southeast Asia can expect to catch the latest episodes of the series exclusively on its platform.

Crunchyroll will stream Summoned to Another World... Again? for free. However, the free version of the platform comes with many advertisements. To enjoy the series without interruptions, viewers can subscribe to its ad-free and paid subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan, which come with a 14-day free trial.

About the anime

The second PV of Summoned to Another World... Again? started by depicting the bond between Setsu and Touma, who successfully ended the war the last time they were summoned to the Isekai world. The next scene sees them drawing their swords against each other with intense bloodlust. After they got resummoned, Setsu had to start from the beginning as a newborn baby, and Touma joined the evil side.

As the former narrates, Touma is pulling strings from the shadows and is plotting to end all races. Now, Setsu not only has to begin again but also has to stop Touma from losing himself to darkness.

Coolmic, the online publisher Summoned to Another World... Again? describes the plot of the series as follows:

"There was once a hero who was summoned to another world, and he saved that world. However, the man was caught in a "trap" and was forcibly returned to his original world. On top of that, he had to start over as a baby…"

It continues:

This is the story of a crazy journey in another world where a former hero who was reincarnated into a slightly gloomy high school student is "resummoned" back to that same world! There's a lot of room to work with when it's the second time, huh."

Cast and staff of Summoned to Another World… Again?

Here’s the list of the official cast members of Summoned to Another World... Again?:

Shunichi Toki as Setsu Suzuki

Kaori Maeda as Elka

Satomi Amano as Yūhi

Fairouz Ai as Livaia

Saori Ounishi as Dezastol

Takuma Nagatsuka as Tōma

Yui Ogura as Shironeko

Rina Hon'izumi as Mineko

Satomi Akesaka as Loa

Yurie Kozakai as Ruri

Miku Itō as Alize

Kenji Akabane as Brad

Hozumi Gouda as King Distinia

Marie Hashimoto as the Princess

Motoki Nakanishi is directing Summoned to Another World… Again? at Studio Elle with Yukihito on scripts. Mikako Kunii has provided the character designs, and Yuusuke Watanabe is on color designs. Hiroshi Gouroku is the art director, Tetsuya Nishimura is the director of photography, and Azumi Gouda is the sound director. Manzo is composing the theme song with CREST Music Productions.

