Summoned to Another World… Again?!: promo video, release date, cast, and more

Kazuha Kinoshita’s fantasy rom-com light novel series, Summoned to Another World… Again?! is finally getting an anime adaptation produced by Studio Elle.

Futabasha, the official publisher of the light novel series, confirmed the adaptation on August 10, 2022, with a teaser visual featuring the main protagonist, Setsu Suzuki, also known as Gloomy Yuki.

The series recently surprised fans by announcing its debut on April 8, 2023, with a new promo video and a key visual. More characters and their cast members have also been revealed. Maybe Me will be performing the ending theme song, Be ambitious!!!

Shunichi Toki will play the protagonist Setsu in Summoned to Another World… Again?!

Summoned to Another World… Again?! will air on Saturday, April 9, 2023, at 2 am JST (12 pm ET) on ABC TV and 24 TV Asahi-affiliated broadcasting stations in Japan on the Animeism programming block. The series will also run on BS11 on April 10 at 12.30 am JST (10.30 pm ET).

The international release of Summoned to Another World… Again?! is yet to be announced. However, it can be anticipated that Crunchyroll will license the series soon, before its premiere.

Here’s the list of the official cast members of Summoned to Another World… Again?!:

Setsu Suzuki: Shunichi Toki (Kazuto Hanemiya in Tokyo Revengers/Akane Aoi in Toilet-bound Hanako-kun)

(Kazuto Hanemiya in Tokyo Revengers/Akane Aoi in Toilet-bound Hanako-kun) Yuuhi Hanabashira: Satomi Amano (Yutori Kokorogi in Tomodachi Game/Wolf Bete in Miss Kuroitsu from the Monster Development Department)

(Yutori Kokorogi in Tomodachi Game/Wolf Bete in Miss Kuroitsu from the Monster Development Department) Desastre Sereno: Saori Oonoshi (Suzune Horikita in Classroom of the Elite/Ais Wallenstein in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?)

(Suzune Horikita in Classroom of the Elite/Ais Wallenstein in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?) Leviathan: Ai Fairouz (Power in Chainsaw Man/ Jolyne Kujo in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure)

(Power in Chainsaw Man/ Jolyne Kujo in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure) Erika Verso: Kaori Maeda (Shizuku Osaka in Nijiyon Animation/Mari Tachibana in Back Street Girls: Gokudolls)

(Shizuku Osaka in Nijiyon Animation/Mari Tachibana in Back Street Girls: Gokudolls) Touma: Takuma Nagatsuka (Miya Chinen in SK8 Infinity/Lacus Welt in Seraph of the End)

(Miya Chinen in SK8 Infinity/Lacus Welt in Seraph of the End) Shironeko: Yui Ogura (Tsukiko Tsutsukakushi in The "Hentai" Prince and the Stony Cat/Onna Shinkan in Goblin Slayer)

(Tsukiko Tsutsukakushi in The "Hentai" Prince and the Stony Cat/Onna Shinkan in Goblin Slayer) Mineko: Rina Hon’Izumi (Sicily Von Claude in Wise Man's Grandchild/Hina in Plunderer)

(Sicily Von Claude in Wise Man's Grandchild/Hina in Plunderer) Loa: Satomi Akesaka (Esdeath in Akame ga Kill!/ Chrome Dokura in Reborn! Here Comes a Vongola Family-Style School Trip!)

(Esdeath in Akame ga Kill!/ Chrome Dokura in Reborn! Here Comes a Vongola Family-Style School Trip!) Ruri: Yurie Kozakai (Yuki Yoshikawa in Horimiya/Shiki Granbell in EDENS ZERO

(Yuki Yoshikawa in Horimiya/Shiki Granbell in EDENS ZERO Alize: Miku Ito (Miku Nakano in Quintessential Quintuplets/Kokkoro in Princess Connect!)

(Miku Nakano in Quintessential Quintuplets/Kokkoro in Princess Connect!) Brad: Kenji Akabane (Shiryuu Dragon in Saint Seiya/Shinichi Sakurai in Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!)

(Shiryuu Dragon in Saint Seiya/Shinichi Sakurai in Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!) King Destinia: Hogumi Gouda (Wen-li Yang in Legend of the Galactic Heroes Gaiden/Leorio Paladiknight in Hunter x Hunter)

(Wen-li Yang in Legend of the Galactic Heroes Gaiden/Leorio Paladiknight in Hunter x Hunter) Princess: Marie Hashimoto (Sumire Fujita in TAMAYOMI: The Baseball Girls)

Anime Trending @AniTrendz ◤NEWS◢ Summoned to Another World... Again?! Additional Cast:



Toma (CV: Takuma Nagatsuka)

Shironeko (CV: Yui Ogura)

Mineko (CV: Rina Honnizumi)

Loa (CV: Satomi Akesaka)



The anime is scheduled for April 8.



Animation Studio: Studio elle ◤NEWS◢ Summoned to Another World... Again?! Additional Cast:Toma (CV: Takuma Nagatsuka)Shironeko (CV: Yui Ogura)Mineko (CV: Rina Honnizumi)Loa (CV: Satomi Akesaka)The anime is scheduled for April 8.Animation Studio: Studio elle https://t.co/7Flsp2y891

A brief synopsis of Summoned to Another World… Again?! by Coolmic, the online publisher of the light novel series, reads:

There was once a hero who was summoned to another world, and he saved that world. However, the man was caught in a "trap" and was forcibly returned to his original world. On top of that, he had to start over as a baby…

It continues:

This is the story of a crazy journey in another world where a former hero who was reincarnated into a slightly gloomy high school student is "resummoned" back to that same world! There's a lot of room to work with when it's the second time, huh."

S.S.NiRVERGE∀ performed the opening theme song, Continue Distortion, for the series. More details regarding additional cast members and cast and episode count will be revealed soon.

What will One Piece Chapter 1074 feature? Read here.

Poll : 0 votes