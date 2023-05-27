Suzume No Tojimari has become the fourth-highest-grossing Japanese film of all time, crossing $320 million globally. Written and directed by Makoto Shinkai, this cinematic gem has garnered both commercial triumph and critical acclaim, setting new benchmarks and shattering box office records along its extraordinary journey.

Suzume No Tojimari is currently the highest-grossing Japanese film ever released in China, South Korea, and India. As per a report by Anime News Network, the film has minted over ₹10 Crore ($1.2 million USD) at the Indian box office, becoming the highest-grossing anime movie in the country, surpassing Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Suzume No Tojimari has wreaked havoc at the worldwide box office, grossing over $320 million USD. The film has shattered numerous box office records and continues to attract fans to theaters. It is currently the fourth highest-grossing Japanese film of all time and has surpassed the lifetime collections of notable titles such as The First Slam Dunk, One Piece Film: Red, and Howl's Moving Castle.

The film is currently the highest-grossing Japanese film ever released in countries such as China, South Korea, and India. It has grossed $112 million at the Chinese box office and $35.78 million at the South Korean box office as per Anime News Network. In India, the film has grossed over ₹10 Crore ($1.2 million), surpassing the lifetime collection of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in the country.

Despite not being part of an established franchise like Jujutsu Kaisen and lacking a dedicated fanbase, the film has become the highest-grossing Japanese film ever released in India. It has surpassed the lifetime box office collection of the previous highest grosser Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which earned around ₹9.4 Crore ($1.14 million).

As the film continues its theatrical run in India, the collections for this exceptional Shinkai masterpiece are set to further increase. In India, Suzume No Tojimari was released on April 21, 2023, by PVR Pictures. The film earned around ₹3.7 Crore on its first weekend after being released across 250 screens in 85 cities.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, the executive director of PVR INOX, anticipated that the movie would achieve a lifetime collection of approximately 10 Crore ($1.2 million), a target that it has successfully met. Thus, it is safe to say that the film has been a success and has shown that anime movies can be incredibly successful in a populous market like India.

Makoto Shinkai, the director of Suzume No Tojimari, has gained fame in India for his previous works, including Your Name, Weathering with You, and 5 Centimeters per Second. These films have garnered immense respect within the Indian anime community and are enjoyed by fans and critics alike.

This reputation might be a significant contributing factor to the remarkable success of the director's latest film. Regardless of the exact reason, the film has opened the doors for more anime movies to be released in Indian theaters.

