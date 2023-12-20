Synduality: Noir anime reveals part 2 theme songs and more in new trailer

Wednesday, December 20, 2023, saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Synduality: Noir anime series reveal the main trailer and key visual for the anime’s second cour. The main trailer also announced the series's opening and ending theme songs and previewed the opening theme song within.

With a release date for the second cour of the Synduality: Noir anime series having been previously announced, essentially all major news for the production has been revealed. This includes what appears to be a complete cast list for the series, a main staff list, and a full staff list encompassing all members.

The Synduality: Noir anime series is the television anime of Bandai Namco Entertainment, Bandai Namco Filmworks, and Bandai Spirits’ Synduality project. The project’s franchise includes a third-person shooter game set to release later this year and a manga spinoff entitled Synduality: Elite.

Synduality: Noir anime reveals theme songs ahead of the second cour coming Tuesday, January 9, 2023

Per the latest main trailer from the Synduality: Noir anime series, the second cours ending theme song is Drifters and will be performed by STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION. The trailer also announced that the opening theme song will be entitled Aire and be performed by ARCANA PROJECT, previewing the opening theme in the trailer itself.

The second cour of the anime series is set to premiere on the TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkai, and TV Q Kyuushuu Japanese broadcast channels. The series will premiere on Tuesday, January 9, 2023, at 12 AM Japanese Standard Time. Disney+ will stream the series in Japan starting on January 9 at 12:30 AM JST. Disney+ previously streamed the first cour internationally, with Hulu streaming the series in the United States.

The anime’s first cour premiered on July 10, 2023. The main staff includes director Yusuke Yamamoto, series script supervisor Takashi Aoshima, animation character designer and chief animation director Kenichiro Katsura, art director Kenta Masuda, and 8-Bit Studios in animation production. Hajime Kamoshida is credited with the original story concept, with Ko Inaba in production design, Kazutaka Miyatake in legendary design, and Masato Nakayama in music.

The anime is set in 2242, 20 years after the soon-releasing video game’s setting of 2222. The cast for the series includes the following:

Takeo Ōtsuka as Kanata

Aoi Koga as Noir/Mystere

Nagisa Aoyama as Ciel

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Tokio

Fuminori Komatsu as Mouton

Konomi Inagaki as Ellie

Ayaka Ohashi as Ange

Taito Ban as Kurokamen

M.A.O as Schnee

Daisuke Sakaguchi as Michael

Daiki Hamano as Bob

Miku Itō as Maria

Ryoka Yuzuki as Claudia

Marika Kōno as Flamme

