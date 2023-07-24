TenPuru anime episode 4 release date

TenPuru anime episode 4 is going to be released on July 30 and fans couldn't be more excited. The journey of watching protagonist Akemitsu overcoming his own lust and finding inner peace has been both interesting and hilarious, with this anime already becoming a very enjoyable one for a lot of people.

In that regard, there are a lot of important details to point out about TenPuru anime episode 4 and what to expect after the events of episode 3 and the "castration duel" between Akemitsu and Mia.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for TenPuru anime episode 4.

Details about the release date of TenPuru anime episode 4 and a lot more

The release date

Mia in episode 3 (Image via Gekko).

As mentioned earlier, it has been confirmed that TenPuru anime episode 4 is going to be released on July 30. As of this writing, this maintains the regular schedule of having a new episode every seven days this summer, which is common for anime when the season is still going.

Episode 3 showed Akemitsu going through a lot more shenanigans in the temple and, this time around, that included a "castration duel" with one of the girls, Mia. This led to a lot of misunderstandings between the two characters, including one scene where Mia thought that Akemitsu wanted to be intimate with her, although that proved to be hilariously misleading.

Where to watch

Akemitsu on episode 1 (Image via Gekko).

When it comes to Japan, TenPuru anime episode 4 can be seen in Tokyo MX, BS 11, MBS, AT-X, and BS NTV. Tokyo MX is usually the most popular platform for the series in Japan.

As for international audiences, it can be watched on Crunchyroll, the biggest anime streaming platform in the world.

What to expect

Episode 4 promises more ordeals and comedy for Akemitsu (Image via Gekko).

For those not familiar with the series, TenPuru is a comedic ecchi anime that tells the story of a young man named Akemitsu, whose father was a disrespectful womanizer. Because of the trauma that his father caused, Akemitsu tries to reject the inner lust he has because he considers it a bad heritage and decides to become a monk in a men-only temple.

However, once he gets into the temple, he finds out that there are women there, including one he was attracted to. As a result, he now has to deal with the consequences of his own decision.

The nature of the series is very episodic and every one of them features a new and funny way to challenge Akemitsu and his self-control, which is something that can also be expected in the next episode.

