Tensura Slime: Coleus' Dream anime film reveals opening video

Tensura Slime: Coleus' Dream is coming out on November 1 and is going to be a set of three OVAs adapting Fuse and Mitz Vah's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken) light novel series. There was a recent release of an opening video working as a bit of a teaser for the eventual OVAs today.

The video also shows the opening theme song for the Tensura Slime: Coleus' Dream OVAs and some glimpses of Rimuru/Satoru's journey across the Kingdom of Coleus to participate in the succession war for the throne. This, along with the possibility of seeing a bit of the demons and vampires participating in the war, was enough to get fans of the series on board.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for the Tensura Slime: Coleus' Dream OVAs.

The Tensura Slime: Coleus' Dream OVAs recently had a new video to promote the project

Eight Bit recently released a promotional video for the upcoming Tensura Slime: Coleus' Dream OVAs, which are due to come out next November 1. This is the same studio that has adapted other storylines from the franchise over the years, so fans can expect a similar treatment to this product. The video also shows the theme song "Hikari Hanatsu" by Takuma Terashima, who is also doing the voice of Satoru in the OVAs.

All three episodes are coming out this Wednesday, and it has already been confirmed that Crunchyroll is going to stream them to most of the world outside of Japan. Atsushi Nakayama is also reprising his role as a director in the franchise and collaborating with Eight Bit Once again. It's also worth pointing out that the ending song will be performed by Miho Okasaki, who is voicing Rimuru.

The premise and appeal of the story

The story starts with Rimuru's arc in the Kingdom of Ingrassia being concluded: he was able to protect and teach the children, and now his mission is done. However, things take a turn for the worse as he is called by the Grandmaster of the Free Union and is asked to participate in the succession war for the throne in the Kingdom of Coleus.

Rimuru decides to adopt a new identity, going by the alias of Satoru, and infiltrates Coleus to participate in the conflict. There is a problem, though: as he does his research and begins to discover a lot more things about this war for the throne, he also finds out about the supernatural elements. There are hordes of demons and vampires who also have their own ambitions in this situation.

The OVAs are going to focus on exploring Rimuru's journey as he discovers a lot of conspiracies and corruption behind this immense conflict.

