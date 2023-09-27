That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream confirms release date with an official trailer

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream is all set to release on November 1, 2023, and has generated a lot of excitement among fans around the world. This three-part OVA serves as a prequel to the Falmuth invasion events and explores the fascinating Coleus Kingdom.
This story also inspired the successful film That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie – Scarlet Bond. The official trailer unveils an intriguing storyline set in a desert kingdom, promising viewers a captivating narrative experience.
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream release date and everything we know
Fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the release of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream. The three-part original animated video series, the OVA, will be released on November 1, 2023, in Japan, according to the official teaser, which has caused a lot of excitement.
This special project, known as the Tensura 10th Project, marks the 10th anniversary of the novel serialization and aims to bridge the narrative gap between the first and second seasons of the main series.
The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream OVA, which is split into three episodes, is an adaptation of the novel Coleus no Yume, which was featured in the bonus booklet of the second Blu-ray anime. It explores the captivating journey of Rimuru Tempest, an extraordinarily powerful protagonist, as he uncovers the intriguing secrets of the Coleus Kingdom.
In this new installment of the series, titled "Scarlet Bond," the kingdom explored expands the familiar world of Tempest. Rimuru and his trusted commander, Benimaru, venture into the Colues Kingdom.
The official trailer for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream introduces an exciting new storyline set in a desert kingdom. The kingdom is torn apart by conflicts between its two princes and their ill sister. This captivating premise adds depth and complexity to the story, intriguing fans who are eager to discover the roles and motivations of these intriguing new characters.
The cast includes talented actors such as Miho Okasaki voicing Rimuru, Megumi Toyoguchi as Great Sage, Chikahiro Kobayashi portraying Ranga, Makoto Furukawa lending his voice to Benimaru, Takuya Eguchi as Sōei, Natsuki Hanae playing Yūki, and Lynn as Luminus.
The opening theme song, titled "Hikari Hanatsu," is sung by Takuma Terashima, who also voices the character Satoru. Atsushi Nakayama will be directing the anime adaptation at 8-Bit Studio, with Toshizo Nemoto managing the series composition. Ryōma Ebata is responsible for character design, while Takahiro Kishida takes charge of monster design.
Final thoughts
Fans of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime can look forward to the release of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream on November 1. The official trailer has generated excitement around the world, providing a glimpse into an intriguing storyline set in a desert kingdom.
