That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream confirms release date with an official trailer

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream is all set to release on November 1, 2023, and has generated a lot of exciteme­nt among fans around the world. This three-part OVA se­rves as a prequel to the Falmuth invasion events and explore­s the fascinating Coleus Kingdom.

This story also inspired the successful film That Time­ I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie – Scarlet Bond. The official traile­r unveils an intriguing storyline set in a de­sert kingdom, promising viewers a captivating narrative­ experience.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream release date and everything we know

This special proje­ct, known as the Tensura 10th Project, marks the 10th anniversary of the novel se­rialization and aims to bridge the narrative gap between the first and second seasons of the main series.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream OVA, which is split into three episodes, is an adaptation of the novel Coleus no Yume, which was featured in the bonus booklet of the second Blu-ray anime. It explores the captivating journey of Rimuru Tempest, an extraordinarily powerful protagonist, as he uncovers the intriguing secrets of the Coleus Kingdom.

In this new installme­nt of the series, title­d "Scarlet Bond," the kingdom explore­d expands the familiar world of Tempe­st. Rimuru and his trusted commander, Benimaru, ve­nture into the Colues Kingdom.

The official traile­r for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream introduces an exciting new storyline set in a de­sert kingdom. The kingdom is torn apart by conflicts betwe­en its two princes and their ill siste­r. This captivating premise adds depth and comple­xity to the story, intriguing fans who are eage­r to discover the roles and motivations of these intriguing new characters.

The cast include­s talented actors such as Miho Okasaki voicing Rimuru, Megumi Toyoguchi as Gre­at Sage, Chikahiro Kobayashi portraying Ranga, Makoto Furukawa lending his voice to Be­nimaru, Takuya Eguchi as Sōei, Natsuki Hanae playing Yūki, and Lynn as Luminus.

The opening theme song, titled "Hikari Hanatsu," is sung by Takuma Terashima, who also voices the character Satoru. Atsushi Nakayama will be directing the anime adaptation at 8-Bit Studio, with Toshizo Nemoto managing the series composition. Ryōma Ebata is responsible for character design, while Takahiro Kishida takes charge of monster design.

Final thoughts

Fans of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime can look forward to the release of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream on November 1. The official trailer has generated excitement around the world, providing a glimpse into an intriguing storyline set in a desert kingdom.

