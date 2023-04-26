That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3: Release date prediction, what to expect, and more

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 was green-lit during the advanced screening of the film Scarlet Bond, which was one of the greatest surprises TenSura fans have received so far. Subsequently, a teaser visual was released to commemorate the announcement, featuring the Holy Knight Hinata Sakaguchi, facing off against who seems to be the protagonist, Rimuru Tempest, in an intense battle.

The third installment of the series will likely see Hinata Sakaguchi, who debuted in episode 23 of the first season, Saved Souls, and a few interesting character additions from the light novel series. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 is slated for Spring 2024.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 will be broadcast on Nippon Television in the spring of 2024

As announced during TenSura’s 10th-anniversary event, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 was announced to be under production. Besides revealing the sequel’s release in spring 2024 and a key visual, nothing has been reported ever since.

Given that the series confirmed the sequel's premiere in the second quarter of 2024, season 3 could be expected to be released around April. This is just speculation, as the series is yet to confirm the actual release date of the anime.

However, with the prolonged hiatus making fans impatient, the production house might likely release the third season in early April 2024. Though streaming platforms are yet to be announced as well, fans can expect Crunchyroll to include That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 in its massive catalog, like all the previous installments of the series.

What to expect from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 (speculative)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond is under speculation among fans due to its adherence to the original storyline. The film was surmised to act as a bridge between seasons 2 and 3, continuing the journey of the True Demon Lord. Despite being an original story by the creator himself, it doesn’t pick up from where the second installment leaves off, which is the seventh volume of the light novel.

Since Rimuru recently joined the Ten Great Demon Lords council and changed the name of the organization to Octagram with his debut, the upcoming season will see events following the sixth volume.

If That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 follows the series' chronological order, the third installment will see Hinata Sakaguchi’s return, who appeared in the latest commemorative key visual. Hinata, another Japanese otherworlder like Rimuru, was one of Shizue Izawa’s students.

Deeming Rimuru to be responsible for the death of her beloved teacher, Hinata will exact her vengeance. The stakes will be at an all-time high as one wrong move from either side will doom their realm and result in an all-out war.

The entire voice cast and staff from seasons 1 and 2 will be returning for the third installment. More details regarding the sequel, including the additional characters, their voice cast theme songs, and more will be revealed ahead of its release.

Poll : 0 votes