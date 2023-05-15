That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Anime where the main character is reincarnated and overpowered (Explained)

With its original plot and outstanding animation, the anime That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has swept the anime community off its feet. The anime follows the journey of Satoru Mikami, a middle-aged man working as a general contractor, who finds himself reincarnated into a fantasy world as a slime. It belongs to the category of anime where the main character is reincarnated and overpowered.

The film That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is based on the same light book series written by Fuse and illustrated by Taiki Kawakami. The anime series was produced by the animation studio, Eight Bit, and directed by Yasuhito Kikuchi.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: An anime where MC is reincarnated and overpowered

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image Via Eight Bit Studios)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime starts off with a bang as Satoru Mikami dies and awakens in a strange new world. Mikami would later come to be known as Rimuru. He also discovers that he has been changed into a slime rather than a human. He learns that he possesses a special set of abilities that make him overpowered as he explores this new planet.

Rimuru’s unique powers allow him to absorb any object or creature that comes in contact with him. He gains knowledge and abilities from the things he absorbs, which gives him incredible strength. In addition to his numerous sets of remarkable abilities, he can also shape-shift and use magic.

One of the most notable scenes in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is when Rimuru battles the Orc Lord, a formidable demon lord who has seized command of a massive orc army. The Orc Lord is a strong opponent and has defeated many strong warriors, but Rimuru is able to defeat him with ease. He absorbs the Orc Lord and acquires his abilities, increasing his strength.

Another instance is when Rimuru battles Clayman, the anime's primary antagonist, a demon king. Clayman is a powerful demon lord who has the ability to manipulate people's minds. Rimuru, on the other hand, uses his cunning and strategic thinking to outwit Clayman and defeat him. It is no easy feat defeating the primary antagonist of a series and it shows how powerful Rimuru has become.

In addition, Rimuru battles Milim Nava, a formidable demon king known as the Destroyer. Many people are afraid of Milim since she is one of the strongest beings on the planet. Rimuru, who is able to overcome her in battle and gain her respect in the process, finally wins her friendship.

In general, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is filled with instances where the protagonist overpowers villains with his unique abilities. The anime is entertaining to watch and keeps viewers on the edge of their seats as they wonder how Rimuru will conquer each new difficulty because of his overpowering nature.

More about That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

As Rimuru explores this new world, he encounters various creatures and beings, both good and bad. He leads a gang of goblins who he rescues from direwolves and begins to establish his own country, the Jura Tempest Federation. Along the way, he encounters strong demon lords, forms alliances with dragons, and engages in battle with evil forces who threaten the peace of the world.

The world-building in the anime is one of its strong points. The planet has fascinating species and cultures, and it is extremely well-detailed. The anime takes the time to examine the numerous kingdoms and factions that are present in the universe, which gives the narrative depth and complexity.

Another strength of the anime is its character development. The other characters are likewise well-developed and memorable, and Satoru Mikami is a likable protagonist who is easy to cheer for. These characters are given depth by the anime, which takes the time to investigate their motivations and backstories.

The anime also has stunning animation. The character designs are original and memorable, and the action scenes are fluently rendered and fascinating to watch. The soundtrack is also excellent, with a memorable opening theme and a tune that enhances the mood of the show as a whole.

For fans of the Isekai subgenre, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is a beautifully-made anime series that is well worth seeing. It boasts an original and captivating plot, fantastic world-building, endearing characters, and outstanding animation.

