The Apothecary Diaries gets an anime adaptation as promotional video and animation studios are revealed

The Apothecary Diaries has had some big news revealed just moments ago. The long-running light novel and manga franchise is finally getting an anime adaptation.

Along with the official announcement, a trailer and key visual were revealed. TOHO Animation and Studio OLM, two giants in the ani-manga community, will be partnering together to adapt The Apothecary Diaries light novel and manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries light novel and manga.

The Apothecary Diaries anime will release this year

The anime adaptation announcement of The Apothecary Diaries came as a surprise to many fans. Various claims on Twitter saying that the announcement is fake or a hoax have been going around.

However, the official account of The Apothecary Diaries has finally confirmed that the anime is coming during the 2023 anime season.

The trailer that was posted alongside the announcement opens with the beloved main character, Maomao, sipping a medicinal substance, and it quickly transitions to a compilation of scenes from the upcoming anime.

Within minutes of the announcement, fans of The Apothecary Diaries were incredibly excited for the adaptation after watching the trailer. The crisp animation and amazing soundtrack featured in the trailer indeed build plenty of promise for the anime.

A key visual was also released along with the trailer:

It features Maomao walking away from the viewer and towards a temple, presumably where she completes her maidservant duties while also indulging in apothecary techniques.

Fans are confident that TOHO Animation and Studio OLM working together will create an anime masterpiece. TOHO Animation is not known for being an animation studio but it has worked as the producer on some of the most popular shounen anime adaptations to date, including My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Haikyuu!!

Studio OLM, on the other hand, is an incredibly popular animation studio that has worked on Komi Can't Communicate, Pokemon, and Odd Taxi.

About The Apothecary Diaries

Maomao as she appears in light novel (Image via Touko Shino)

The Apothecary Diaries is a fantasy mystery franchise set in a historical, presumably Chinese, setting.

Maomao, the main character, is raised in a small village by her father, the village apothecary. One day, she is kidnapped by an unknown individual. She is sold and forced to work as one of the Emperor's maidservants by joining his harem of women.

Despite this, Maomao doesn't lose her wittiness or intelligence, and these qualities, coupled with her knowledge of medicine, make her incredibly dangerous.

Unfortunately for Maomao, someone discovers her apothecary knowledge and sees through her false personality. She is then forced to become the personal assistant for the Emperor's most esteemed consort.

While at the consort's side, Maomao learns more about everyday life at the palace, causing her curiosity to grow in dangerous ways.

The Apothecary Diaries started as a light novel series created by Natsu Hyuuga and Touko Shino. It began in August 2014 and is ongoing to this day. On MyAnimeList, the light novel has an average score of 8.2/10.

In 2017, chapter 1 of the manga adaptation of The Apothecary Diaries was released and seemed to get even more success than the light novel. On MyAnimeList, the manga has an average rating of 8.44/10.

Like the original light novel, the manga received mostly eights but a large portion of nines and tens as well. For a manga adaptation to be better than the light novel is almost unheard of, but this series has managed that impressive feat.

Final thoughts

If TOHO Animation and Studio OLM give it their all, The Apothecary Diaries will easily become the best anime of 2023. Fans' response to the official announcement, trailer, and key visual is proof that the franchise already has a solid fanbase excitedly waiting for the anime to air this year. Updates will continue to be released as more information is revealed.

