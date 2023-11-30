On Thursday, November 30, 2023, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases anime released its first teaser trailer, featuring the main character, Allen. The short clip also confirmed that the anime will be released in 2024. Unfortunately, the official team has yet to reveal a narrower date.

The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases anime is based on author Shin Kozuki and illustrator Chocoan's Japanese light novel series of the same name. The light novel was first launched on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in January 2018. Later, TO Books acquired the rights and has published six volumes since 2018.

The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases anime is set to release in 2024

On November 30, 2023, the official staff for The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases anime announced 2024 as the anime's release window through a breathtaking teaser trailer. The short clip features the main character, Allen, who gets banished from his duke's family.

Free from captivity, the protagonist embarks on a captivating journey to find peace and use his previous life's powers to help others in need. During his travels, Allen meets and befriends several individuals. The teaser trailer showcases the former hero wielding his blade to save his friends.

A still from the trailer (Image via Studio DEEN & Marvy Jack)

Apart from teasing the anime's setting and characters, the short clip also revealed Allen's voice actor, Shota Aoi. The renowned Seiyuu (voice actor) brilliantly performed the protagonist's calm persona, as seen in the PV.

Unfortunately, no other cast member's name has been revealed as of this writing. However, fans can expect more details from The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases anime's official team in the future.

Additional information

Allen, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio DEEN & Marvy Jack)

Notably, Studio Deen and Marvy Jack Studios will collaborate to produce The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases anime. Kazumi Koga is directing the anime, while Rintaro IkeIkeda is handling the series' scripts.

Yoshiki Okusa will help Rintaro-san with writing the scripts, while Saori Hosoda is set to design the characters. Moreover, Kei Haneoka has joined the team as a music composer. As for the cast, only Shota Aoi's name has been revealed, and he will play Allen's role.

A still from the trailer (Image via Studio DEEN & Marvy Jack)

The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases Anime will follow the narrative of Shin Kozuki and Chocoan's light novel series. The plot centers on Allen, a boy who was deemed a failure for not receiving God's bounty.

After his duke family strips him of his status and expels him, he embarks on a journey to pursue a peaceful life. However, little did anyone know that Allen was a hero in his previous life.

A still from the trailer (Image via Studio DEEN & Marvy Jacks)

Interestingly, he even retained his memories and powers as a hero. Things get complicated when, one day, his former fiance comes to assassinate him. However, this chance encounter turns into a lovely affair, and he decides to demonstrate his powers to save his close ones and begin his heroic saga.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.