The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 reveals a new teaser

The first season of The Duke of Death and His Maid aired from July to September 2021 and garnered a lot of praise for its impressive artwork and character design. Season 2 was announced to be green-lit in the finale of Season 1, and fans began expecting the trailer to drop soon.
On September 19, 2021, the anime released the first PV for the second season, but it didn’t reveal much about the storyline so fans were disappointed. However, the recently-released second PV led to a lot of excitement among fans as it gave a glimpse of what lies ahead for Alice and Bocchan.
The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 will be released in 2023
On July 9, 2022, The Duke of Death and His Maid revealed a second PV, which showed a few snippets from the upcoming Season 2. Fans also learned that the highly-anticipated season is set to release in May 2023. Although the exact release date remains undisclosed by J.C.Staff, fans can expect the second season to premiere within the first week of May 2023.
Koharu Inoue’s manga series became popular after its serialization on Shogakukan’s Sunday Webry website from October 2017 to May 2022, with fifteen Tankobon volumes as of June 2022. As the manga built a loyal fanbase, an anime adaptation of the same was announced by J.C.Staff, one of the most notable production houses in the anime industry.
Here’s a synopsis of the series, as stated by Seven Seas Entertainment:
"When the duke was a young boy, a witch cast a powerful curse upon him, making it so that any living thing he touched would die. Now a young man, he lives in a sprawling mansion with only servants for his companions: an elderly butler, and his childhood friend, a busty blonde maid named Alice. Despite the curse, Alice is constantly flirting with him and seems to delight in making him blush! But how close can they truly grow as long as the curse is in place?"
The Duke of Death and His Maid staff list
- Director: Yoshinobu Yamakawa
- Series composer: Hideki Shirane
- CGI: SMDE
- Character Modeling Director: Yūya Hatano
- Character Designer: Mitsuru Kuwabata
- CG Director: Yusuke Suzuki
- Music Composer: Gen Okuda and Takeshi Watanabe
- Animation Studio: J.C.Staff
The Duke of Death and His Maid cast
- Duke of Death: Natsuki Hanae
- Alice: Ayumi Mano
- Cuff: Wakana Kuramochi
- Walter: Yuuma Uchida
- Zain: Hiroshi Kamiya
- Rob: Hochu Otsuka
- Viola: Inori Minase
What to expect from The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2?
Season 2 will continue from where the series left off in the first season finale. Season 1 covered 5 volumes, comprising 68 chapters. The manga series officially ended with Chapter 223 in its 15th volume, so the anime still has a lot of source material left to cover from the remaining 10 volumes.
