The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 reveals a new teaser

The first season of The Duke of Death and His Maid aired from July to September 2021 and garnered a lot of praise for its impressive artwork and character design. Season 2 was announced to be green-lit in the finale of Season 1, and fans began expecting the trailer to drop soon.

On September 19, 2021, the anime released the first PV for the second season, but it didn’t reveal much about the storyline so fans were disappointed. However, the recently-released second PV led to a lot of excitement among fans as it gave a glimpse of what lies ahead for Alice and Bocchan.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 will be released in 2023

On July 9, 2022, The Duke of Death and His Maid revealed a second PV, which showed a few snippets from the upcoming Season 2. Fans also learned that the highly-anticipated season is set to release in May 2023. Although the exact release date remains undisclosed by J.C.Staff, fans can expect the second season to premiere within the first week of May 2023.

Koharu Inoue’s manga series became popular after its serialization on Shogakukan’s Sunday Webry website from October 2017 to May 2022, with fifteen Tankobon volumes as of June 2022. As the manga built a loyal fanbase, an anime adaptation of the same was announced by J.C.Staff, one of the most notable production houses in the anime industry.

Here’s a synopsis of the series, as stated by Seven Seas Entertainment:

"When the duke was a young boy, a witch cast a powerful curse upon him, making it so that any living thing he touched would die. Now a young man, he lives in a sprawling mansion with only servants for his companions: an elderly butler, and his childhood friend, a busty blonde maid named Alice. Despite the curse, Alice is constantly flirting with him and seems to delight in making him blush! But how close can they truly grow as long as the curse is in place?"

The Duke of Death and His Maid staff list

Director: Yoshinobu Yamakawa

Series composer: Hideki Shirane

CGI: SMDE

Character Modeling Director: Yūya Hatano

Character Designer: Mitsuru Kuwabata

CG Director: Yusuke Suzuki

Music Composer: Gen Okuda and Takeshi Watanabe

Animation Studio: J.C.Staff

The Duke of Death and His Maid cast

Duke of Death: Natsuki Hanae

Alice: Ayumi Mano

Cuff: Wakana Kuramochi

Walter: Yuuma Uchida

Zain: Hiroshi Kamiya

Rob: Hochu Otsuka

Viola: Inori Minase

What to expect from The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2?

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



Reminder, the manga will end tomorrow. Volume 15 will be out on June 10, 2022.



English manga release by "Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid" by Koharu Inoue is getting a 2nd Anime Season airing in 2023.Reminder, the manga will end tomorrow. Volume 15 will be out on June 10, 2022.English manga release by @gomanga "The Duke of Death and His Maid "Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid" by Koharu Inoue is getting a 2nd Anime Season airing in 2023.Reminder, the manga will end tomorrow. Volume 15 will be out on June 10, 2022.English manga release by @gomanga "The Duke of Death and His Maid https://t.co/B0x5EAIOYu

Season 2 will continue from where the series left off in the first season finale. Season 1 covered 5 volumes, comprising 68 chapters. The manga series officially ended with Chapter 223 in its 15th volume, so the anime still has a lot of source material left to cover from the remaining 10 volumes.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far