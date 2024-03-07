The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 anime unveils release date with a PV and main visual

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 is set to premiere on April 7, 2024, as announced by the anime's staff on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Along with this information, the staff shared a promotional video and the series' main visual. The short clip also previewed the upcoming season's ending theme song.

Produced by J.C. Staff, The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 is a highly anticipated sequel to the previous installment, which ran from July 9, 2023, to September 24, 2023.

Notably, the anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous Japanese rom-com manga series, written and illustrated by Koharu Inoue. The upcoming season will pick up the manga from chapter 142 and explore Bocchan and Alice's chemistry even more.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 will premiere on April 7, 2024

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 shared a new promotional video and visual to announce that the title will debut on April 7, 2024.

Broadcast details have also arrived, according to which, the anime will air every Sunday, starting April 7, 2024, at 10 pm JST on Tokyo MX. Besides Tokyo MX, the anime will also be available on BS11, YTV, and AT-X, albeit at different times.

Additionally, Japanese fans can stream the series on DMM TV and other services. It is expected, but not confirmed that Crunchyroll will globally stream the series, considering the platform released the previous two seasons.

Bocchan and Alice, as seen in the trailer (Image via J.C Staff)

Notably, the latest trailer showcases Bocchan, Alice, Zain, Cuff, Rob, and other familiar characters from the previous season. As evident from the short clip, Bocchan looks determined to get rid of the curse, which will become one of the major plot points of the season.

Interestingly, the details regarding the anime's theme songs have arrived. J-Pop singer Nasuo will sing the opening theme song, Cinematic Parade, while Ayumu Mano will perform the series' ending theme song, Etoile Memoire. The latest trailer also uses the ending theme song in the background.

The main visual for The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 (Image via J.C. Staff)

Besides the trailer and the theme songs, the official staff for The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 revealed the anime's main visual, which depicts Bocchan and Alice. The illustration pays homage to the manga's volume 1 and shows Bocchan giving Alice a rose bouquet.

It has also been revealed that the staff from season 2 will return to produce the upcoming sequel at J.C Staff Studios. In other words, Yoshiki Yamakawa is directing the anime, with Hideki Shirane handling the series composition.

Alice, as seen in the anime (Image via J.C Staff)

Mitsuru Kuwabata is listed as the character designer, while Gen Okuda and Takeshi Watanabe are composing the series' music. Akira Suzuki performs their duties as the art director, while Miho Kimura is the color designer.

Natsuki Hanae also returns to star as Bocchan in The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3, while Ayumi Mano will reprise her role as Alice Lendroitt. Other cast members from the previous season are also returning to voice their respective characters.

Bocchan and Alice, as seen together in the anime (Image via J.C Staff)

As mentioned earlier, The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 will continue the adaptation from chapter 142 of Koharu Inoue's manga series and feature Bocchan, Alice, and other characters.

The sequel will explore the protagonist's resolve and determination, as he tries to break his curse. Notably, the staff announced that season 3 will conclude the narrative.

