The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 announces spring 2024 release window

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the official website for the television anime The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 revealed a new key visual and announced a Spring 2024 release window. The key visual features the titular Duke, also known as Viktor, looking dirty and disheveled in torn clothes somewhere in the woods.

It was also announced that, in anticipation and celebration of The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3’s release date announcement, all 24 prior episodes will stream online for free. While this is unfortunately exclusive to Japan, domestic fans will be able to catch up on the entirety of the first two seasons via NBCUniversal Anime/Music’s YouTube channel until Monday, January 8, 2023.

The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 continues the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Koharu Inoue’s original manga series of the same name. The manga first premiered on Shogakukan’s Sunday Webry web manga site in October 2017, where it remained until the end of its original run in May 2022.

The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 set to premiere in April 2024

As mentioned, official sources announced on January 2 that The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 is set to premiere on Japanese broadcast television in April 2024. A narrower release window for the series is expected to be announced sometime in the coming weeks and months, building up to the already confirmed general release window.

The official website for the series also announced that staff from the second season will return to produce the new season at J.C. STAFF studios. It was also confirmed that voice actors Natsuki Hanae and Ayumi Mano will be reprising their starring roles from prior seasons as the titular Duke of Death and Alice, respectively.

The second season of the anime, which is a part of the 24 episodes available to stream for free in Japan right now, debuted on July 9 and ended on September 24, 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired weekly in Japan. It also streamed an English dub later in the Summer 2024 anime season.

Yoshinobu Yamakawa directed the previous season at J.C. STAFF studios, with Hideki Shirane in charge of series scripts and Michiru Kuwabata in character design. Hiroya Ishihara was the CG Director, while Yuya Hatano was the Character Model Director. Akira Suzuki served as Art Director, with Miho Kimura credited with Color Design. Shingo Fukuyo was the director of Photography, while Jin Aketagawa was the sound effects director.

Kentaru Tsubone was in charge of editing, with Gen Okuda and Takeshi Watanabe in charge of music. Natsuki Hanae and Ayumi Mano performed the second season’s opening theme song, Kimi to Revue. Nasuo☆ performed the ending theme song, titled Hoshikuzu Requiem.

