The Elusive Samurai anime announces new cast member via trailer and more

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 saw the official website for The Elusive Samurai anime series unveil a promotional video and character visual for the character Kojiro, also announcing Mari Hino as their voice actor. A key visual featuring Kojiro and a 30-second character video were revealed alongside the information, both of which feature Kojiro and a deer.

While fans were hoping the next news from The Elusive Samurai anime series would be a narrower release date, that’s unfortunately not the case given this latest news. Although the latest news did reaffirm the general 2024 release window for the series, it did not provide a narrower window than the calendar year.

The Elusive Samurai anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Yusei Matsui’s original manga series of the same name. The series was originally launched by Matsui in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in January 2021, where it is still regularly serialized today. Matsui is best known otherwise as the mangaka behind Assassination Classroom.

The Elusive Samurai anime enlists Mari Hino in relatively green cast of voice actors

The latest

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, Mari Hino is the latest voice actor to join The Elusive Samurai anime’s cast in the role of Kojiro. Hino is likely best otherwise known as Chained Soldier’s Shushu Suruga. Additional cast includes rookie voice actress Asaki Yuikawa as protagonist Hojo Tokiyuki, Yuichi Nakamura as Suwa Yorishige, Hinaki Yano as Shizuku, Sayumi Suzushiro as Ayako, Aoi Yuki as Kazama Genba, and Kukunoske Toya as Fubuki.

Yuikawa is likely best known as Shangri-La Frontier’s Rumi Hizutome. Nakamura’s notable roles include Boruto’s Koji Kashin and Jujutsu Kaisen’s Satoru Gojo. Yano’s most notable prior role is as Wonder Egg Priority’s Momoe Sawaki, while Suzushiro is likely best known as Kaguya-sama’s Kei Shirogane. Yuki’s most recognizable role is as My Hero Academia’s Tsuyu Asui, and Toya’s as Chainsaw Man’s protagonist Denji.

Expand Tweet

Yuta Yamazaki is directing the anime at CloverWorks studios, with Yasushi Nishiya designing the characters for the series. Viz Media and MANGA Plus release new chapters of the series in English simultaneously to their original Japanese debuts. Viz Media also releases the manga in print, describing the first volume as follows:

“After the massacre of his family by the traitor Ashikaga Takauji, Tokiyuki flees with the help of a handful of loyal retainers who have also survived the purge. One of them is Suwa Yorishige, an ally of the Hojo clan and lord of Suwa Province. The slightly odd Yorishige also claims to be clairvoyant and foretells that Tokiyuki will one day become the ruler of Japan. But for the moment, escaping from enemy territory is the priority!”

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.