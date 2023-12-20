The Eminence in Shadow announces film set after the second season

With an enthralling end to Season 2, The Eminence in Shadow has raised the bar and heightened excitement among the fandom by breaking unanticipated news that no one saw coming. The anime recently announced its first featured film, titled The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes, moments after the grand finale of the sequel.

Besides a special teaser visual on its X handle and website, the anime hasn’t given out much about the theatrical film. The special teaser visual shows a dilapidated tombstone of the Kagenou Family grave with a glimpse at the post-apocalyptic Japan behind it. Alongside the key visual, the anime also dropped a cryptic message.

The Eminence in Shadow to release a featured film instead of a third season

The Eminence in Shadow: Lost in Echoes will be resuming from where it left off in the finale of Season 2, which saw Cid somehow traversing back to his previous world.

After eliminating Mordred, who merged himself with Ragnarok, Cid encountered an unanticipated anomaly that drew him in like a vacuum and forcefully ejected him back to Earth in a dystopian modern-day Japan.

Although the anime didn’t disclose much about the film, with a key visual, it's pretty apparent that it will cover the remaining chapters of the fourth volume. The official statement, The Eminence in Shadow: Lost in Echoes, addresses Shadow falling on the “rotten grave,” which is expected to be yet another insoluble metaphor hinting at what lies ahead.

Here’s how the statement reads (Source:shadow-garden.jp, translated by Google Translate):

"It has been decided that a completely new theatrical version of “I Want to Become a Power Behind the Scenes!” will be produced! Ultra teaser visuals have also been released! Who is the owner of the shadow that falls on the rotten grave ..."

It also talks about the grand finale of Season 2:

"I want to be a powerful person behind the scenes! 2nd season'', which took an unexpected turn in the final episode that just aired. Please look forward to Shadow's continued success!

As of now, the release date and other crucial details about the film are still to be made public, likely to build hype and anticipation for what’s on the horizon.

Given that the end of 2023 is just around the corner, the coming year will surprise fans with promising updates on the film, starting with the release date and the theatrical release information.

In the meantime, fans can revisit the series by binging both seasons on Hidive exclusively, which has made all episodes of the anime available in both English subbed and dubbed formats.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Eminence in Shadow anime and the light novel series.