The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 12 preview and what to expect

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 12, will be released on Wednesday, December 20, at 7 am PT, exclusively on Hidive. Like all the episodes, the finale will be available in both English subbed and dubbed formats. The final installment of the sequel is titled “Highest,” signifying the presence and the position of Shadow amongst others in the world.

As seen in the latest installment, “Determination,” Cid finally unveils the truth to Rose and helps her to get her head back in the game. After the Ring of Succession triggered the King of Oriana’s last message to the citizens about how his daughter was innocent and how Perv was the reason behind his death, things took a drastic turn.

The episode’s most gripping moment came in its final scenes, as the notorious Mordred revealed himself and unleashed the Black Rose apocalypse over the Oriana Kingdom. With Shadow’s timely arrival, The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 12 is poised to showcase a battle of epic proportions, setting the stage for an explosive finale.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 12 hints at Shadow’s new I AM ATOMIC ability

Kadokawa’s YouTube channel dropped two preview teasers for The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 12. The first one showcased all the pivotal members of the Shadow Garden and their platoon arriving at the Oriana Kingdom.

As witnessed in the teasers, Shadow seems to have like no effort while dealing with Archfiend Ragnarok, which is pretty much what fans have anticipated. Yet, even heroes require assistance when facing life’s toughest battles. The Shadow Garden members will lend their support to Shadow during this challenging ordeal.

As seen in the final moments of the previous episode, Shadow had already removed the left arm of the otherworldly demon with his ecstatic entrance, showcasing the protagonist's unparalleled feats in mere seconds.

However, as seen in the preview, the Archfiend has regenerated its arm and appears to be in a superior condition compared to when Shadow last encountered it.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 12 will be seeing a battle that will truly demonstrate Shadow’s remarkable new feats, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

Morded vs The Shadow Garden

Mordred, the ninth seated Knights of Rounds and the leader of the Cult of Diablos faction operating in the Oraiana Kingdom, made his surprising debut in the penultimate episode of The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 12. Besides the excitement surrounding Mordred, the hype ten-folded with Takehito Koyasu voicing the character.

The VA is popular for his deep and smooth voice, which unsurprisingly lands him in the role of playing villain. Some of the characters that Koyasu voiced included Dio Brando from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Touji Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen and Shinsuke Takasugi from Gintama.

As seen in the preview teasers of The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 12, Mordred won’t battle Shadow, as the latter is already engaged with the Archfiend. However, taking matters into their own hands, the Shadow Garden members are going to take him down, especially especially Epsilon.

Rose will be No. 666 one last time

Rose, amidst the battle, as shown in The Emincence in Shadow season 2 episode 12 (Image via Nexus Studio)

Although it would be difficult for Rose to explain her betrayal to the organization to a bunch of mission-driven Shadow fanatics, the members of the Shadow Garden will forgive her, given their master still accepts her.

Rose is yet to be crowned as the Queen of the Oriana Kingdom, and as of now, she has a duty to protect her people.

The Shadow Garden will accept Rose as No. 666 once again to give her the opportunity to fight for justice alongside them and help her fulfill the oath she took to protect her kingdom.

What will be Shadow’s new I AM ATOMIC ability?

Cid Kagenous using his mysterious I AM ATOMIC ability, as shown in The Emincence in Shadow season 2 episode 12 (Image via Nexus Studio)

Although it's yet to be revealed, Shadow’s new ability that was seen in The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 12 preview is likely Ususemi no Atomic. The ability has yet to receive its official English name.

As described in the original light novel series, while Shadow activates this technique, his sword transforms and splits into nine dragon-like slashes, with each attack projected toward a specific part of the target’s body.

Shadow is likely to use this ability to constrain or even kill the gigantic beast from the netherworld, ending the battle once and for all.