The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 11 will be released on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 7 am PT worldwide. The upcoming installment will be the penultimate episode of the sequel, promising a culmination of intense confrontations and pivotal revelations that will further set the stage for the highly anticipated grand finale.

Without effort, Cid managed to sneak inside the Oriana Kingdom’s palace under the guise of Shiron’s (Epsilon) apprentice. Rose was elated to see Cid once again, as the last time they were ever together was before she got branded as a criminal after accidentally killing her father, Raphael Oriana.

As fans eagerly await Cid's potential interference with the wedding and save and rescue Rose, the wait for The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 11 continues to build to a fever pitch.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and light novel spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 11 release date and time for all regions

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 11 will be first aired on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X and other pertinent syndications in Japan. Below are the release dates and times for all regions with the respective timezones:

Timezones Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, December 13, 2023 7 am Central time Wednesday, December 13, 2023 9 am Eastern time Wednesday, December 13, 2023 10 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, December 13, 2023 3 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, December 13, 2023 7:30 pm Central European Time Wednesday, December 13, 2023 4 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, December 14, 2023 12:30 am

Where to watch The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 11

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 11 and beyond will be exclusively available on Hidive for fans globally. Hidive has both seasons 1 & 2 in their English subbed and dubbed formats. Other streaming options like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll have not included the anime in their extensive libraries.

How many episodes are left in The Eminence in Shadow season 2

As announced prior to the sequel’s debut, The Eminence in Shadow season 2 will boast 12 episodes that will run from October 4 to December 20, 2023. With episode 11 releasing this December 13, The Eminence in Shadow season 2 will be left with just the finale that will likely wrap up the Black Rose Oriana Wedding Incident.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 10: A brief recap

As an apprentice of Shiron (Epsilon in her disguise as a renowned pianist), Cid infiltrated the Oriana palace and encountered Perv Asshat in no time. As Perv was skeptical of whether Cid was actually Shiron’s apprentice, he put him through a test to show his piano skills to prove himself. Given Epsilon learned about music and classical pieces through Cid, playing piano was a piece of cake for him.

Cid eventually surprised everyone by performing Moonlight Sonata. While playing the piece, he noticed that the nobles around him were leading a lavish lifestyle, adorned with valuable ornaments seemingly gained at the expense of the kingdom’s innocent and helpless citizens. He sneakily stole all the jewelry, including the artifact, from Perv.

Later, Cid encountered one of Rose’s maids, who was immensely fascinated by his performance as well as his charm and wanted to help him in building his music career. Cid managed to escape yet another fan girl. However, he was immediately stopped by one of the castle guards, who didn’t like him getting close to the girl, as he was in love with her.

Nevertheless, Cid escaped once again and finally met Rose, who got immensely emotional to see him after all these years. Cid tried to talk Rose out of the marriage, but she was hesitant. At night, Perv had a conversation with Mordred, assuring him that their plan was moving along without a hitch.

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 11 (speculative)

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 11 will see Cid donning his Shadow persona to interfere with the royal wedding. Meanwhile, the Shadow Garden, who have already infiltrated the palace, will begin the next phase to eliminate all the Cult members and will subsequently save the people of Oriana from an impending disaster that will wipe the kingdom to nothingness.

Stay tuned for The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 11 news, preview, and other updates that are yet to be revealed.

