Who is No. 666 in The Eminence in Shadow Season 2? Explained

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 has made a captivating return, delighting fans with its Isekai storytelling that follows Cid Kagenou on his quest to become the most powerful figure in the world. As the sequel kicks off, Cid embarks on a journey to the Lawless City, an intriguing new setting that is about to become the protagonist's new playground.

The sequel also introduces new characters, leaving fans eager to discover the roles they will play in the unfolding narrative. Additionally, The eminence in Shadow Season 2 brings back the enigmatic Shadow Garden, a clandestine organization feared even by the formidable Cult of Diablos.

The anime introduces a new member, Rose Oriana, who is known to everyone but has left fans puzzled by her designation as No. 666. This intriguing development has only added to the excitement surrounding the series and what comes next in it.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and light novel spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2: Why was Rose given a new identity as No. 666

As witnessed in The Eminence in Shadow Episode 20, the grand finale of Season 1, Rose Oriana was left with no choice but to join Shadow Garden after being branded as a criminal for killing her father. Although it was the very Cult of Diablos who orchestrated the assassination of the King of Oriana, Rose was powerless to prove herself non-guilty.

Seeking the strength she required, she subsequently joined the enigmatic secret society lurking in the shadows. To make Rose the official member of the Shadow Garden, Alpha assisted her to the ancient capital of Alexandria, the organization’s secret hideout. Rose was eventually placed under the supervision of Lambda, who serves as Shadow Garden’s drill instructor and is one of the “Named Numbers.”

Before assembling Rose with No. 664 and No. 665 to create a three-person squad, Lambda gave her a fresh new identity as No. 666. Lambda then declared that, from that moment onward, she was to consider herself a nobody erased from the world and required to discard her birth name, past, and all other connections in order to become a pure and unadulterated soldier of the Shadow Garden.

The number 666 indeed carries significant connotations, both from Biblical and mathematical perspectives. It is infamous for being associated with the "Beast of Revelation" and has earned a somewhat negative reputation for this reason.

However, on a more positive note, its spiritual meaning can also signify the opportunity to refocus and start anew, which seems to align with Rose' current circumstances and her journey within the Shadow Garden.

Fans who have been following Daisuke Aizawa’s light novel and the anime adaptation from the beginning are well aware of the fact that after joining the enigmatic Shadow Garden, each member is given a new life and new identity. Like the second-strongest member of the organization, Alpha was also named after the first Greek alphabet by Cid Kagenou, aka Shadow.

Likewise, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, and lastly, Eta, all have been named after the Greek alphabets. Strikingly, the significance behind these new banes somehow mirrors their individual personalities. The rationale behind Cid naming the Seven Shades of the Shadow Garden after Greet letters remains shrouded in mystery.

Given Cid’s idiosyncratic approach, one might infer that he selected these names on a whim, driven by the notion that they would imbue an air of cool enigma to his Shadow Garden. However, not all the members are named by the Cid, as each of the Seven Shades has taken the responsibility to form their own platoon of Shadow Garden and name each of the members.

In The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 2, it becomes evident that Rose, operating under the new identity as No. 666, is sincerely trying to distance herself from her past. However, her emotions nearly overwhelmed her when she learned of Cid’s life being in danger, threatening to breach her emotional defense.

The upcoming epsiodes of The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 will shed light on Rose’s journey and how she strives to overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

