The Eminence in Shadow season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Daisuke Aizawa’ The Eminence in Shadow season 2, one of the most highly anticipated Isekai releases of Fall 2023, has ignited excitement as it welcomes back the beloved Cid Kagenou, aka Shadow, along with his Shadow Garden, in an exhilarating new season. The sequel is poised to adapt the third volume of the original light novel series, promising devoted fans a thrilling continuation of the series.

Kazuya Nakanishi has returned to helm the sequel at Studio Nexus, with Kanich Katou penning the scripts. Makoto Iino will also be returning for the character design alongside Kenichiro Suehiro, who will be handling music composition for the sequel. Follow along with the article to learn about The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode count and its complete release schedule.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 will be running for 12 episodes

Fans who enjoyed the first season, which followed a 20-episode split cour release format, were hoping for a similar structure in the sequel.

However, as announced during the Kage-Jitsu Fest livestream event, The Eminence in Shadow season 2 will consist of 12 episodes.

Adhering to the schedule, the episodes will be released every Wednesday, spanning from October 4 to December 20, 2023. Here is the complete release schedule for The Eminence in Shadow season 2:

Date Episode Release Time(PT/CT/ET/BST/IST/ACDT) 04 October 2023 (Wednesday) Episode 1 7:00/9:00/22:00/15:00/19:30/00:30 11 October 2023 (Wednesday) Episode 2 7:00/9:00/22:00/15:00/19:30/00:30 18 October 2023 (Wednesday) Episode 3 7:00/9:00/22:00/15:00/19:30/00:30 25 October 2023 (Wednesday) Episode 4 7:00/9:00/22:00/15:00/19:30/00:30 01 November 2023 (Wednesday) Episode 5 7:00/9:00/22:00/15:00/19:30/00:30 08 November 2023 (Wednesday) Episode 6 7:00/9:00/22:00/15:00/19:30/00:30 15 November 2023 (Wednesday) Episode 7 7:00/9:00/22:00/15:00/19:30/00:30 22 November 2023 (Wednesday) Episode 8 7:00/9:00/22:00/15:00/19:30/00:30 29 November 2023 (Wednesday) Episode 9 7:00/9:00/22:00/15:00/19:30/00:30 06 December 2023 (Wednesday) Episode 10 7:00/9:00/22:00/15:00/19:30/00:30 13 December 2023 (Wednesday) Episode 11 7:00/9:00/22:00/15:00/19:30/00:30 20 December 2023 (Wednesday) Episode 12 7:00/9:00/22:00/15:00/19:30/00:30

The Eminence in Shadow plot:

HIDIVE, the only streaming service to license the series for the international audience, will be making The Eminence in Shadow season 2 available on its platform in both English subbed and dub versions. A brief synopsis of the anime by HIDIVE reads as such:

Some people just aren't suited to playing the part of the flashy, in-your-face hero or the dastardly, mustache-twirling villain with larger-than-life panache. Instead, they operate in the shadows and pull the strings of society through wit and cleverness. That's the role Cid wants to play when he's transported to another world.

It continues:

Cid spins a yarn or three and becomes the unlikely leader of the underground Shadow Garden organization that fights against a menacing cult (which he totally made up). However, there's a catch even his wild imagination didn't see coming: the cult he concocted actually exists, and they're beyond displeased that his power fantasy just got in the way of their evil plans!

All important characters and their cast members in The Eminence in Shadow season 2:

The Eminence in Shadow fans will be relieved to learn that the entire voice cast from the first season will be returning for the sequel to reprise their respective roles. Here is a list of all characters and their VAs:

Cid Kagenou/Shadow - Seiichirō Yamashita

Yukime - Shizuka Itō

Gamma - Suzuko Mimori

Crimson - Tomokazu Sugita

Juggernaut - Tsuyoshi Koyama

Mary - Ai Kakuma

Alpha - Asami Seto

Zeta - Ayaka Asai

Delta - Fairouz Ai

Rose Oriana/666 - Haruka Shiraishi

665 - Hina Yomiya

Epsilon - Hisako Kanemoto

Lambda - Ikumi Hasegawa

Beta - Inori Minase

Nu - Maaya Uchida

Chi - Mayu Minami

559/Victoria - Miku Itō

664 - Miyu Tomita

Eta - Reina Kondo

Claire Kagenou - Rina Hidaka

Omega - Ryōko Maekawa

Elizabeth - Saori Hayami

Jaga Imo - Shin Matsushige

Hyoro Gari - Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

More characters featured in the light novel’s Red Moon Incident will be revealed in time, along with their cast members. Stay tuned for more The Eminence in Shadow anime and light novel updates as 2023 progresses.

