The Fire Hunter season 2 announces 2024 release date and more

On Thursday, September 28, 2023, The Fire Hunter season 2 anime series revealed its 2024 debut window alongside the addition of two new cast members. The series also announced that the 16 lead cast members will be reprising their respective roles for the upcoming season of the anime series.

The FIre Hunter season 2 serves as the continuation of the television anime adaptation of author Reiko Hinata and illustrator Akihiro Yamada’s original novel series of the same name. The first season premiered in January 2023 in Japan, with simultaneous international streaming by Crunchyroll on its platform.

Hinata debuted the series’ first book in December 2018, with the fourth and final book in the series being published in September 2020, which was followed by a side-story volume in December 2021. The Fire Hunter season 2 will continue adapting source material from the four mainline books, with the series likely to adapt the side-story once finishing the mainline material.

The Fire Hunter season 2 is set to debut in January 2024 with new cast members Manaka Iwami and M.A.O

As mentioned above, The Fire Hunter season 2 confirmed the January 2024 debut for the continuation of the series, as well as two new cast members. Manaka Iwami joins the cast as Yururuho/Sennen Susei, with M.A.O joining as Ruri Matsuri. Iwami is likely best known as the voice of Fruits Basket's Toru Honda, while M.A.O as Fire Force's Iris. The rest of the series’ cast includes:

Misaki Kuno as Toko

Shoya Ishige as Koshi

Akira Ishida as Hibari

Kaori Nazuka as Hibana

Kenta Miyake as Yuoshichi

Maaya Sakamoto as Akira

Makoto Koichi as Kaho

Mamoru Miyano as Takimi

Megumi Yamaguchi as Hinako

Ryunosuke Watanuki as Hito

Sachi Kokuryu as Kun

Saori Hayami as Kira

Sayaka Ohara as Yanagi

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Roroku

Yu Shimamura as Kiri

Yoshiko Sakakibara as Narrator

Junji Nishimura is continuing to direct the anime series at Signal.MD, with Mamoru Oshii overseeing and writing the scripts for the series. Takuya Saito is credited with adapting Yamada’s original character designs for animation. Meanwhile, Kenji Kawai is in charge of the series scripts, with Kazcuhika Kise, Takuya Saito, and Toshihisa Kaiya listed as Chief Animation Directors.

The series is set in a world in the chaotic aftermath of humankind’s apocalyptic Last War. A forest infested with flameling creatures and other beasts covers the world, with pockets of humanity living within small protected communities. Due to a weapon used in the Last War, humans spontaneously burst into flame even when merely approaching a minor source of fire.

