The Fire Hunter season 2 announces January 2024 release date

The Fire Hunter season 2 is confirmed to premiere in January 2024, the official website of the beloved television anime series announced on Monday, December 4, 2023. The upcoming season will continue the television anime series of the same name from the Winter 2023 season, which premiered in January 2023.

Crunchyroll streamed the anime internationally in its original Japanese language with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, with the series airing on WOWOW domestically. The Fire Hunter season 2 will continue to adapt source material from author Rieko Hinata and illustrator Akihiro Yamada’s original fantasy novel series of the same name.

The novel series’ original run lasted from December 2018 to September 2020, being compiled into four volumes. A side-story volume for the series was released on December 21, 2021, following its conclusion.

The Fire Hunter season 2 will premiere on Japanese television on January 14, 2024

As mentioned, The Fire Hunter season 2 will premiere on Japanese broadcast television on Sunday, January 14, 2024. This news was officially confirmed via the release of the first promotional video for the second season, which was cut into 30-second and 90-second long versions.

Much like the first season, the anime series' second season will premiere on the premium subscription television channel WOWOW in Japan. It is presumed, but not confirmed at the time of this article’s writing, that Crunchyroll will also stream the second series internationally as it did the first season in 2023.

The second season’s new cast members include Manaka Iwami as Yururuho/Sennen Suisei and M.A.O as Ruri Matsuri. The rest of the 16 main cast members from the first season are set to reprise their roles. This includes starring cast members Misaki Kuno as Toko, Shoya Ishige as Koshi, Maaya Sakamoto as Akira, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Roroku, Saori Hayami as Kira, and Megumi Yamaguchi as Hinako.

Junji Nishimura directed the first season of the television anime series at Signal.MD studios, with Mamoru Oshii overseeing and writing the series scripts. Takuya Saito was in charge of character design and was also listed as the chief animation director.

Joining Saito in the latter role were Kazuchika Kise and Toshihisa Kaiya. Kenji Kawai handled the music composition for the series, while Kazuhiro Wakabayashi served as the anime’s sound director. Most of the staff members are returning for the second season’s production.

