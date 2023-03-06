The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made season 2 episode 9 release date, what to expect, and more

The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made season 2, episode 8, created a lot of buzz among fans, with most predicting what will happen in the next episode.

Based on the light fantasy novel written by Miku and illustrated by U35, the anime series has been running since October 2021. The series was renewed for a second season in January 2023.

Episode 9 of season 2 will bring a new turn in the story and the continuation of the plot from the previous episode. With the story being at a crucial stage, it becomes the most important episode of the second season.

The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made season 2, episode 9, will release on March 11

Episode 9 of the second season will air on March 11, 2023. It will premiere at different times according to the time zones, which are as follows:

Japan Standard Time: 6.23 pm on Saturday, March 11, 2023

Central Time: 3.23 am on Saturday, March 11, 2023

Eastern Time: 4.23 am on Saturday, March 11, 2023

Central European Time: 10.23 am on Saturday, March 11, 2023

Eastern European Time: 11.23 am on Saturday, March 11, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 2.53 pm on Saturday, March 11, 2023

Eastern Indonesian Time: 6.23 pm on Saturday, March 11, 2023

The premiere of The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made's season 2, episode 9, will be available on Crunchyroll right at the time of airing, and those who have subscribed to premium can watch it on time.

The platform also has all the episodes of the first season and the first eight episodes of season 2 for those who want to watch the anime from the beginning.

What to expect

The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made season 2, episode 9, will continue the plot from the last episode, along with some great twists and turns. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the episode to release so they can match it with their predictions.

The story will continue after Seiichi, the series's protagonist, reunites with his old buddy Kannazuki Karen. Both of them had a good time talking about their past experiences related to bullying and Seiichi's upbringing. The chat continues until Oliga gets to see the Enslavement Bracelet wrapped around the wrist of Kannazuki.

