The Great Cleric anime announces unexpected delay, reveals key visual for new arc

On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, the official website for The Great Cleric television anime series revealed additional cast members and a new key visual for its new arc that is set to start soon. The latest news for the television anime adaptation of author Broccoli Lion’s original novel series also seemingly comes with news of a delay for the series’ seventh episode.

According to the latest reports, The Great Cleric episode 7 will reportedly be delayed by up to two weeks for international streamers and those in Japan without the ABEMA platform. The series’ seventh episode, that will see the new arc begin, is currently being reported as streaming in advance on the ABEMA service on Thursday, August 24.

The seventh episode for The Great Cleric anime series will then air on domestic network TV on Thursday, August 31 on the TBS channel. For international viewers, it’s currently unclear which date will see the episode become available on Crunchyroll. However, the August 31 date is seemingly most likely due to the ABEMA release being called an advance stream.

The Great Cleric anime announces new cast for upcoming arc alongside apparent delay

The latest

Expand Tweet

Alongside the news of a delay for The Great Cleric episode 7, the announcement revealed a key visual and new cast members for the upcoming arc for the series. Per the series’ official website, Eriko Matsui is joining as the Pope, Yoko Hikasa as Cattleya, Masaki Terasoma as Granhart, and Kentaro Kumagai as Geordo.

The series originally premiered in Japan on July 6, and has been streamed internationally by Crunchyroll as it has aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English dub of the series, which is two episodes behind the original Japanese dub, as is typical with other SimulDub productions from Crunchyroll.

Masato Tamagawa is directing the series at Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts Studios. Keiichiro Ochi is in charge of the series composition, while Guonian Wang is designing the characters. Nasuo☆ is performing the opening theme song Bagu-chan and Yuki Nakashima is performing the ending theme song A New Day.

Expand Tweet

Broccoli Lion first began serializing their story on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in October 2015. Micro Magazine started publishing the novels in print in August 2016, featuring illustrations by Sime. J-Novel Club releases the light novels in English, and an ongoing manga adaptation from Hiiro Akikaze was launched in 2017.

The series follows protagonist Luciel, originally a Japanese salaryman who dies. This prompts his reincarnation into a new world by said world’s god, finding himself having the skills of a healer and dedicating himself to training these skills. Along the way, Luciel meets many friends, and even makes some enemies as he trains himself to be a world class healer.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.