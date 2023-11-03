The Imaginary anime film previews theme song in new PV

On Friday, November 3, 2023, the official website for The Imaginary anime film released a new promotional video, which both revealed and previewed the movie’s theme song. The film serves as an adaptation of author A.F. Harrold and illustrator Emily Gravett’s original novel of the same name, first released in October 2014.

In addition to the main promotional video, the staff for The Imaginary anime film also released a teaser video, which additionally previews the movie’s aforementioned theme song. The theme song’s official title is “Nothing’s Impossible,” and it will be performed by A Great Big World and feature Rachel Platten. The song is currently available on streaming and download services.

A new key visual for The Imaginary anime film was also unveiled, featuring protagonist Amanda and her small imaginary friend Rudger soaring through what appears to be a fantasy world. The staff also stated that it will have more announcements soon for the film, including the English-dubbed version’s voice cast.

The Imaginary anime film seemingly makes final major announcements before December 15 Japanese premiere

As mentioned above, The Imaginary anime film’s latest trailer and teaser video both previewed the movie’s theme song. The song is titled “Nothing’s Impossible” and will be performed by A Great Big World, featuring Rachel Platten. The film is set to premiere in Japanese theaters on December 15, and will seemingly be released overseas with an English-dubbed version at some point, per the staff’s claim of having “more announcements” soon.

Yoshiyuki Momose is directing the film at Studio Ponoc, with Yoshiaki Nishimura producing the film. The film’s Japanese title is Yaneura no Rudger, which translates to Rudger in the Attic. The film was originally set to release in summer 2022 but was delayed due to “new challenges” stemming from the film’s production methods as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film stars Kokoro Terada as Rudger and Rio Suzuki as Amanda. Additional main cast includes Sakura Ando as Lizzie, Riisa Naka as Emily, Takayuki Yamada as Jinzan, Atsuko Takahata as Downbeat Grandma, Issey Ogata as Mr. Bunting, Akira Terao as Old Dog, and Hana Sugisaki as Aurora.

Bloomsbury Publishing originally released Harrold’s novel, describing it as follows:

"Rudger is Amanda Shuffleup's imaginary friend. Nobody else can see Rudger--until the evil Mr. Bunting arrives at Amanda's door. Mr. Bunting hunts imaginaries. Rumor has it that he even eats them. And now he's found Rudger. Soon Rudger is alone, and running for his imaginary life. He needs to find Amanda before Mr. Bunting catches him--and before Amanda forgets him and he fades away to nothing. But how can an unreal boy stand alone in the real world?"

