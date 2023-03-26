The Kingdoms of Ruin: Release window, promotional video, plot, and more

Yoruhashi’s sci-fi dark fantasy manga series, The Kingdoms of Ruin (Hametsu no Ōkoku) is announced to inspire an anime adaptation. Keitaro Motonaga will be directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Laboratory, with Takamitsu Kon penning the scripts.

The anime dropped its first promotional video at Anime Japan 2023 on March 25, 2023, featuring all the important characters in the series. Fans also witnessed a glimpse of Kaito Ishikawa voicing the protagonist Adonis. The anime is set to premiere in October 2023.

Voice actor of Tobio Kageyama of Haikyuu!! will play the protagonist in The Kingdoms of Ruin

Kaito Ishikawa, one of the renowned voice actors who is known for his performance in Haikyuu!! as Tobio Kageyama, will be voicing Adonis in The Kingdoms of Ruin. The voice actor is also known for his praiseworthy roles, including Genos in One Punch Man, Sakuta Azusagawa in Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, and Tenya Iida in My Hero Academia.

Two new characters named Doroka and Chloe were also revealed alongside the protagonist. Azumi Wako, who plays Hinata Tachibana in Tokyo Revengers, Maira Sakuranomiya in Blend S, and Senko in The Helpful Fox Senko-san, will be taking on the role of Doroka.

Lastly, Ryouko Shiraishi, known for playing Hayate Ayasaki in Hayate the Combat Butler, Hime Onizuka in SKET Dance, and Schrödinger in Hellsing Ultimate, will voice Chloe.

On April 25, 2020, Seven Seas Entertainment acquired the license to publish the series in English. Here’s how the publisher describes the plot of the manga:

"Humanity long lived in harmony with witches, but an advanced scientific revolution has made the powers of a witch unnecessary. Succumbing to resentment and fear, the greatest nation in the world begins a brutal witch hunt and eliminates all witches from the land."

It continues:

"After being forced to watch his beloved teacher die, Adonis, a witch's apprentice, swears revenge on the empire that took everything away from him. It's a bloody battle between science and magic in this thrilling new manga series!"

Keitaro Motonaga, one of the most promising directors in the industry, who has worked with several well-acclaimed anime series, including Pokemon, Hunter x Hunter, and Jormungand, will be directing The Kingdoms of Ruin at Yokohama Animation Laboratory. Takamitsu Kouno, who provided scripts for Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! and Utawarerumono, will be responsible for the series composition of The Kingdoms of Ruin.

Hiromi Kato, who provided character designs for Goblin Slayer season 2 and was the animation director of the second opening, What's up people?!, will be designing the characters in The Kingdoms of Ruin. Additionally, Miki Sakurai, Shu Kanematsu, and Hanae Nakamura are reported to be composing the music for the anime.

