The Marginal Service: Release date, cast, staff, theme songs, and more

Cygames' original TV anime series, The Marginal Service, is set to be released on April 12, 2023, on KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, NTV, and Sun TV at 1:30 am JST. The anime is also scheduled to air on other broadcasting stations, including BS NTV on April 12 at 12:30 am JST and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting on April 15 at 6:30 am JST.

International streaming details of the original anime are yet to be announced. However, anime enthusiasts outside Japan eagerly waiting for The Marginal Service to drop can expect the series to be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll. As the streaming giant retains an array of original anime series, it will eventually add the anime to its massive library soon.

Tomura Shigaraki’s VA and more join the cast of The Marginal Service

Kouki Uchiyama, known for portraying the role of Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia and Izumi Miyamura in Horimiya, will be voicing the squirrel named Desmond Peck in The Marginal Service. Mamoru Miyano, the widely acclaimed voice actor known for voicing Light Yagami in Death Note and Rintarou Okabe in Steins;Gate, will play Brian Nightraider.

Toshiyuki Morikawa, who plays Minato Namikaze in Naruto and Griffith in Berserk, will be taking on the role of Zeno Stokes in The Marginal Service. Tomokazu Sugita, renowned for his roles as Gintoki in Gintama and Katakuri Charlotte in One Piece, will be playing Bolts Dexter in the upcoming anime. Yuuichi Nakamura, who plays Gojou Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen and Gray Fullbuster in Fairy Tale, will voice Robin Timbert.

Kaori Nazuka, known for her role as Chelsea in Akame Ga Kill! and Tsubaki Nakatsukasa in Soul Eater, will be playing Lyra Candyheart. Shinichiro Miki, who plays Roy Mustang in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Kisuke Urahara in Bleach, will be taking on the role of Theodore Thompson.

Hiro Shimono, known for voicing Zenitsu Agatsuma in Demon Slayer and Connie Springer in Attack on Titan, will play Cyrus N. Kuga. Lastly, Yuuma Uchida, who played Kyou Souma in Fruits Basket and Iori Kitahara in Grand Blue, will be joining the cast of The Marginal Service as Rubber Suit.

The synopsis from the anime's official website reads:

"Brian Knightrader was fired from being a detective after taking responsibility for a certain incident. A few days later, he got a letter. 'United Nations Immigration Bureau Special Investigation Team, The Marginal Service.' Heading for the address written on the envelope, you'll find yourself in an eerie occult shop with a suspicious signboard decorated with stuffed marmots and bronze statues of kappa around a rice field."

Theme songs

Mamoru Miyano and Yuuma Uchida will provide theme songs for the upcoming anime. Miyano will sing the opening theme song, Quiet Explosion, and Uchida will perform the ending theme song, Salt and Sugar.

Masayuki Sakoi will be directing The Marginal Service at Studio 3Hz. Kenta Ihara is in charge of penning the scripts for the upcoming series. Yoshio Kosakai, who is also the chief animation director, is providing the character designs.

Anime enthusiasts worldwide have a lot of expectations from The Marginal Service, despite it being an original anime, meaning it was not adapted from a manga or a light novel.

The reason behind the incessant hype for the series is its amazing cast members. This is because, in the anime industry, it is rather rare for voice actors with such notoriety to gather for an original anime. As the plot of the series remains a mystery, the production house and the creators will drop additional details soon before the anime airs online.

Poll : 0 votes