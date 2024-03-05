The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master anime reveals April 2024 release date and more

On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the website of The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master revealed the release date for the upcoming anime. The anime will be released on Saturday, April 6. 2024 and also announced some new cast members for the upcoming series.

The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master follows the story of Yukiya, a Yatagarasu living in Yamauchi, a fantasy world ruled by the Yatagarasu clan. There, he's appointed as the personal attendant of the eccentric Crown Prince Wakamiya.

Soon, he gets entangled in a web of conspiracies and forms a strange master-servant relationship with the prince.

The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master reveals release date and additional cast

The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master anime's website revealed that the anime would premiere on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 11:45 PM JST on NHK in Japan and also announced the series' six new cast members.

Eiji Takeuchi will voice Sumio. He previously voiced Ken Sudō in Classroom of the Elite and Nobutaka Osanai in Tokyo Revengers. Satoshi Hino will Natsuka. He previously voiced Gauche Adlai in Black Clover and Kyōjurō Rengoku in Demon Slayer.

Joining them are Hiroshi Shirokuma and Kengo Kawanishi as Rokon and Atsufusa, respectively. Shirokuma voiced Gazef Stronoff in Overlord and Woodstock W in Log Horizon. Meanwhile, Kawanishi voiced Gen Asagiri in Dr. Stone, Ritsu Soma in Fruits Basket and Muichiro Tokito in Demon Slayer.

Lastly, Yoshino Aoyama and Atsuko Tanaka will be voicing Fujinami and Ōmurasaki no Omae, respectively. Aoyama voiced Hitori Gotou in Bocchi the Rock! and Bon in Nanashi Kaidan. Tanaka, meanwhile, voiced Poison Ivy in Batman Ninja (movie), Caster in Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works and Konan in Naruto Shippuden.

Staff members

Yoshiaki Kyougoku will direct the anime at Studio Pierrot. He directed the first two seasons of Laid-Back Camp and its film. Meanwhile, Yukiko Yamamuro, who has overseen the script of the Touch live-action movie, will oversee the series' scripts.

Joining them are Takumo Norita and Eisho Segawa as the Character Designer and Music Composer for the anime. Norita designed characters for Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne and Broken Blade. Segawa, meanwhile, composed music for the Gintama live-action movie. Lastly, Yuji Tange is set to be the anime's sound director.

