The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 announces pre-screening in Paris, Germany, and more

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 has been announced to receive a world premiere tour in five countries. This news was revealed on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, and it came as a surprise to all, creating a wave of anticipation among fans worldwide. The tour aims to kickstart the season with a global audience by showcasing the first few episodes of season 3 in movie format.

The tour will kick off on July 3, 2023, at Anime Expo in Los Angeles and make stops across the United States, France, Germany, Canada, and Japan. This announcement has sparked great excitement among anime fans, increasing anticipation for the upcoming season. With the potential for success, the tour is expected to bring a slew of new fans to the series, significantly growing its audience.

The Rising of the Shield Hero's world premiere tour begins at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles on July 3

Following the new pattern that various anime series are following and are currently in trend, The Rising of the Shield Hero anime series is about to hold a world premiere tour. According to a recent announcement, there will be an overseas screening of the upcoming season's first few episodes in five major countries.

The tour will kick off with a previously announced world premiere at Anime Expo in Los Angeles on July 3. Following the premiere in Los Angeles, the tour will continue with screenings in Paris, France, and Austin, Texas, in July. Thus, fans in Europe and North America will have the opportunity to experience the new season before the rest of the world.

The tour will then proceed on its journey, stopping in Toronto, Canada, and Mannheim, Germany, in August. Finally, it will conclude in Tokyo, Japan, in October, bringing the anime back to its home country and providing the Japanese audience with a chance to witness the much-anticipated continuation of the story.

The schedule for the world premiere tour of The Rising of the Shield Hero is given below:

DATE LOCATION July 3, 2023 Anime Expo, Los Angeles, United States July (TBA) Paris, France July (TBA) Austin, Texas, United States August (TBA) Mannheim, Germany August (TBA) Toronto, Canada October (TBA) Tokyo, Japan

About the anime and the upcoming season

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 1 premiered in January 2019 with a two-hour special, attracting fans worldwide. The series narrated the journey of Naofumi Iwatani, an unassuming otaku summoned to a parallel universe as the Shield Hero. As the weakest of the heroes, he faced betrayal and adversity, ultimately rising to become the legendary Shield Hero and saving the world from destruction.

Fans received the second season quite late, which premiered in April 2022 after a delay from its initial October 2021 release. The series has garnered a dedicated following further. It was streamed by Crunchyroll's streaming service alongside its national airing in Japan.

With the news of the world premiere tour to begin the upcoming third season, the series has reignited excitement within the fan community. The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 brings a fresh perspective with a new director, Hitoshi Haga, who previously contributed to the first season. While Keigo Koyanagi continues to oversee the scripts.

Kevin Penkin returns to create the series' music, while Kinema Citrus maintains the high-quality animation production. The team has added new talent, Franziska van Wulfen, and Sana Komatsu, to design captivating characters alongside Masahiro Suwa, with Kota Sera collaborating on the designs.

