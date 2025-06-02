The Summer Hikaru Died anime reveals July 2025 release date and more

Monday, June 2, 2025, saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Netflix Anime confirm The Summer Hikaru Died anime’s official release date of Saturday, July 5, 2025, on the platform. The post from the official X account also revealed a new promotional video for the series, which also previewed the anime’s opening theme song.

Two new cast members were also announced for the series, rounding out the first season’s cast. It was also announced that an advance screening of the television anime series, The Summer Hikaru Died, will be held in June 2025 in Japan.

The Summer Hikaru Died anime confirms advance screening opportunity before July 2025 release

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Summer Hikaru Died anime’s opening theme song is officially confirmed to be “Saikai,” or “Reunion,” and is performed by Vaundy. The opening theme was previewed in a new promotional video for the television anime series, which confirmed its worldwide release date of Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Prior to this worldwide premiere, the series will air on Nippon TV in Japan at 1:55 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) on Sunday, July 6.

It was also announced that an advance screening event for the series would be held at TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan. The advance screening will feature the first episode, and there will also be a talk show afterward with several cast members. This includes Chiaki Kobayashi, who plays Yoshiki Tsujinaka, Shuichiro Umeda, who plays the titular character Hikaru Indo, and Chikahiro Kobayashi, who plays Tanaka. Director Ryohei Takeshita will also be in attendance.

The advance screening for The Summer Hikaru Died anime will be held in Japan on Sunday, June 29, 2025. At 7 PM on the same day, ABEMA will broadcast a special program going over the highlights of the television anime series. Chiaki Kobayashi, Chikahiro Kobayashi, and Shuichiro Umeda will also appear live on the program. The broadcast will be archived and available to watch for free on ABEMA until Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Expand Tweet

The anime also announced two new cast members, Yoshiki Nakajima and Shion Wakayama, who’ll voice characters Maki Yuta and Tadokori Yuki, respectively. They’re likely best recognized for their prior roles as Hinamatsuri’s Yoshifumi Nitta and Dandadan’s Momo Ayase, respectively. Previously announced cast members not mentioned above include Yumiri Hanamori as Asako Yamagishi and Wakana Kowaka as Rie Kurebayashi.

The series will serve as the television anime adaptation of mangaka Mokumokuren’s original manga of the same name. The series began serialization in Kadokawa Shoten’s Young Ace Up magazine in August 2021, and is still ongoing today with regular serialization. The manga has been collected into six Japanese compilation volumes, which are available or planned for release in English. A seventh volume will be released in July 2025.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More