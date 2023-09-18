The Undead Unluck anime reveals the opening and ending theme artists

Fans of the hit manga Undead Unluck have been eagerly awaiting the upcoming anime adaptation of the series. Now, the excitement has reached new heights with the announcement of Queen Bee and Kairi Yagi as the artists behind the opening and ending themes.

With a premiere date set for October 6, 2023, this revelation adds to the growing anticipation surrounding this highly awaited anime. The talent of these artists will undoubtedly complement the series, which is renowned for captivating its audience through its outstanding narrative and well-developed characters.

One of the most anticipated aspects of any anime series is its music. It encapsulates the true essence of the series and creates the first and last impression on the audience, and Undead Unluck promises a memorable soundtrack.

Queen Bee has been confirmed to perform the Opening Theme for Undead Unluck. This Japanese rock band is renowned for its unique and enchanting musical brilliance, characterized by energetic and vibrant melodies that create a dynamic and unforgettable listening experience.

In addition to the thrilling opening theme, the anime will feature an equally exciting ending theme. Kairi Yagi, a talented Japanese singer and songwriter, will be the artist in charge of this crucial element of the series.

Kairi Yagi is known for her soulful performances. Her contribution to the ending theme promises to provide a fitting and impactful conclusion to each episode, leaving viewers eager for the next installment of the story.

With Queen Bee and Kairi Yagi on board to perform the opening and ending themes, Undead Unluck is set to take fans on an unforgettable experience with its compelling storyline and vibrant characters.

About the series

Undead Unluck, created by Yoshifumi Tozuka, has attracted a dedicated fanbase ever since its debut in Weekly Shonen Jump. The story delves into the extraordinary and unfortunate life of its main character, Fuuko Izumo.

Fuuko bears the burden of an extraordinary ability known as "Unluck," causing misfortune to befall anyone she touches with her bare skin. The isolation and suffering resulting from her uncontrollable power leads her to contemplate ending her own life.

However, fate intervenes when Fuuko crosses paths with Andy, an undead man gifted with remarkable regenerative powers. Struggling with his own immortality and yearning for a meaningful end, Andy becomes an unlikely companion to Fuuko.

She affectionately nicknames him Andy due to his unique condition, and together, they venture into a perilous world filled with supernatural abilities, curses, and a secretive organization called the Union.

Stay tuned for more manga and anime news as 2023 progresses.

