The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess anime reveals a new trailer and release window

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess has recently revealed a new trailer, which shows the scheduled release to be in October 2023. The light novel series of the same name is written by Kotei Kobayashi and started publication in 2020. It has been collected in two volumes in early 2023.

The anime adaptation of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess is going to follow the adventures of vampire Terakomari Gandesblood and her many different struggles with the Mulnite Imperial Army. Now that the fantasy series has been announced to receive an anime adaptation, it is generating a lot of excitement within its target audience.

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess will be part of the Fall anime lineup

Anime Trending @AniTrendz



The anime is scheduled for October 2023.



Animation Studio: project No.9



https://t.co/o03VzcXLWL 【BREAKING】The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess - New Anime Trailer!The anime is scheduled for October 2023.Animation Studio: project No.9https://t.co/o03VzcXLWL twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 【BREAKING】The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess - New Anime Trailer! The anime is scheduled for October 2023.Animation Studio: project No.9https://t.co/o03VzcXLWL twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The first trailer for The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess anime series was recently released by Studio Project No. 9, after which it was shared online by several anime news Twitter accounts. Kotei Kobayashi's light novel series is going to be adapted into a series in October of the year. However, no further details about a specific release date was specified.

The trailer showcased the main character, vampire Terakomari Gandesblood, her setting, her background, and the many different challenges she is going through. Another major element of the trailer was the element of comedy, which is one of the biggest selling points of the story as a whole.

In terms of the anime as a project, this series is going to be directed by Tatsuma Minamikawa, with scriptwriter Keiichiro Ochi contributing to the anime. The music is going to be done by Go Shiina, and the opening theme is reportedly called Red Liberation by FripSide.

More about The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll



MORE: NEWS: The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess TV Anime Takes Command with New Visual, TrailerMORE: got.cr/VexVampirePV2-… NEWS: The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess TV Anime Takes Command with New Visual, Trailer✨ MORE: got.cr/VexVampirePV2-… https://t.co/rfKJYWmLIw

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess tells the story of the vampire named Terakomari Gandesblood, who happens to be the one in charge of the role of Commander in the Mulnite Imperial Army. Commonly known as Komari, she comes out of isolation and deals with the people under her command, which is something she struggles with mightily.

The series was a moderate success as the light novels and the manga series as Kobayashi garnered much praise for the series. In fact, one of the strongest selling points of the series has been its use of comedy, the premise, the characterization of Komari as a protagonist, and the pacing of the story, which flows smoothly throughout. As such, there are hopes and expectations for the anime series from the fandom, which has proven to be quite appealing to readers of the source material.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes