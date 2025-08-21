The Villager of Level 999 anime announced for 2026 with PV and visual

On Thursday, August 21, 2025, the official staff unveiled a teaser promotional video and visual to announce the production of The Villager of Level 999 anime. According to the short clip, the anime is set to premiere in 2026. Moreover, the video revealed the primary cast and staff members.

Ad

The Villager of Level 999 anime is based on the Japanese light novel series, written by Koneko Hoshitsuki and illustrated by Fuumi. The project was initially started as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website, before it was moved to Enterbrain. The novels also have a manga version, with Kenichi Iwamoto's art. The manga has been serialized in Kadokawa Shoten's Comp Ace magazine.

The Villager of Level 999 anime debuts in 2026

Ad

Trending

On Thursday, August 21, 2025, the official staff created a website and X (formerly Twitter) account, and shared a teaser promotional video, confirming the production of The Villager of Level 999 anime. According to the clip, the fantasy anime will be released in 2026. An exact release date and broadcast information will be announced later.

The teaser trailer for The Villager of Level 999 anime gives viewers a glimpse of the show's fantasy setting, and introduces the level 999 "villager" class, Koji Kagami, and the demon lord's daughter, Alice. The short clip previews their character voices and highlights their first meeting.

Ad

Satoshi Inomata has joined the voice cast as the male protagonist, Koji Kagami, while Nao Toyama voices Alice. The anime's official website has posted comments from the voice actors, who are thrilled to be part of the show's cast. More information about the rest of the cast members will be announced in the future.

Koji, as seen in the trailer (Image via Brains Base)

Furthermore, the official staff unveiled a teaser visual for The Villager of Level 999 anime. The illustration depicts Alice leading Koji ahead. The captivating visual also focuses on the show's logo.

Ad

Yoshinobu Kasai directs the fantasy anime at Studio Brains Base, with Shinzo Fujita handling the series composition. Kentaro Matsumoto is the show's character designer, while Hiroshi Nakamura is the music composer. More staff members are likely to be revealed later.

A brief synopsis of The Villager of Level 999 anime

Alice, as seen in the trailer (Image via Brains Base)

Based on the original light novel series, the anime is set in Earthqualia, a world of swords and magic, where everyone is born with specific roles or "Class." The narrative follows Koji Kagami, who is born into the weakest class known as "Villager."

Ad

Despite that, he has ascended to level 999. One day, Koji has a chance meeting with Alice, the daughter of the demon lord. Together, they embark on a mission to discover a way for humans and demons to co-exist.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More