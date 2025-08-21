Shin-chan spin-off The Style of Hiroshi Nohara's Lunch anime confirms October 2025 release date and opening theme with new PV

On Thursday, August 21, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Shin-chan spin-off, The Style of Hiroshi Nohara's Lunch anime, shared a promotional video, confirming the title's October 3, 2025, release date and Mega Shinnosuke's opening theme song.The Style of Hiroshi Nohara's Lunch anime is based on the manga series, written and illustrated by Yoichi Tsukahara. Focusing on Hiroshi Nohara, the title is a sequel to Yoshito Usui's original Crayon Shin-chan manga. Futabasha's Manga Town serialized the series from December 2015 to 2023, before it was shifted to the show's official site in January 2024.The Style of Hiroshi Nohara's Lunch anime's new trailer reveals the October 3, 2025, debutAccording to the latest promotional video from the official staff, The Style of Hiroshi Nohara's Lunch anime will air its episodes every Friday from 11 pm JST on BS Asahi, starting October 3, 2025.Narrated by Hiroshi Nohara's voice actor, Toshiyuki Morikawa, the new trailer for The Style of Hiroshi Nohara's Lunch anime starts with a basic introduction of Shin-chan's 35-year-old father. The short clip gives viewers a glimpse of the variety of delicious lunces. In the trailer, Hiroshi is seen opening his lunchboxes and digging into wholesome meals.Furthermore, the video contains scenes from episodes, such as Kushikatsu and Pancakes. At the same time, the latest trailer reveals and previews the opening theme song, Gohan Tabeyo (Let's Eat), performed by Mega Shinnosuke, who happens to be a massive fan of the Crayon Shin-chan franchise.Hiroshi Nohara, as seen in the new trailer (Image via DLE)As noted, Toshiyuki Morikawa reprises his role as Hiroshi Nohara from the original Crayon Shin-chan anime. More cast members will likely be announced as the series progresses.Tsukasa Nishiyama, who has previously contributed to Black Clover, The Human Crazy University, and other series, is set to direct the anime at DLE studio, with flash-style animation. Hayashi Mori and Moral are in charge of the series scripts, while Kotaro Yamawaki is the character designer. Akifumi Tada is the music composer, while Shinei Animation is involved in the show's production.Based on the original manga, The Style of Hiroshi Nohara's Lunch anime follows Shin-chan's father, Hiroshi Nohara, who is the head of the Nohara family. The 35-year-old salaryman has limited time and money that he can spend on food. The series will primarily focus on Hiroshi Nohara describing his lunches and delivering food trivia. Additionally, the series will show Hiroshi treating his seniors to food.Also read:Oedo Fire Slayer: The Legend of Phoenix anime announces January 2026 release and main cast with visualYano-kun's Ordinary Days anime confirms September 2025 release date and additional castSekiro: No Defeat anime announces 2026 release with key visual and trailer